‘Game of Thrones’ may have revealed a terrible fate for Ed Sheeran’s character

Warning: Spoilers for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode one, “Winterfell.”

During the season eight premiere of the HBO show, Bronn visits a brothel where the women remember Lannister soldiers who were injured or killed in the fight against Daenerys.

They mention a soldier named Eddie.

Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson noticed that Eddie may be a reference to Ed Sheeran’s character from season seven.

Sunday’s premiere of “Game of Thrones” may have mentioned one very unlikely character and revealed his terrible fate.

During Bronn’s brothel scene from the season eight premiere, the women are recounting Lannister men who died or were hurt in the fight against Daenerys and her dragons when one woman mentions a soldier named Eddie. As pointed out by Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson, Eddie may be a reference to Ed Sheeran’s character.

“That boy Eddie,” one woman says.

“The ginger?” another asks.

“That’s him,” the other woman responds. “Came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now.”

“How does he sleep with no eyelids?” asks the other woman.

Sheeran does have red hair, and as per the season seven scripts, his character’s name was Ed.

The singer played a Lannister solider during the premiere of the HBO drama’s seventh season. Arya finds the soldiers and joins them as Sheeran’s character sings a song for lads around a fire. His inclusion sparked sharp criticism from fans.

He’s talked about his cameo before and estimated that his character wouldn’t survive for long. In an interview with BuzzFeed, the singer said he should’ve been killed on camera.

“It was fun being in ‘Game of Thrones,’ but I definitely think they should’ve killed me off in the episode,” he said. “I reckon that probably would’ve been the redemption for people that didn’t like it.”

At the very least, if he is, in fact, the Eddie in reference, fans may be happy to learn that he appears to have been painfully maimed by the dragon’s fire.

An HBO representative declined to confirm the reference to INSIDER. “As usual, we don’t comment on storyline. Sorry,” they said.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.