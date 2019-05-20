A major death on the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale has fans calling foul

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on the series finale of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Warning: Major spoilers head for the series finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Iron Throne.”

On the series finale episode, Daenerys Targaryen looked poised to take the Iron Throne, but was killed at the hands of her lover and nephew, Jon Snow.

Fans were upset by the turn of events and recounted the hardships Daenerys survived and the many people she freed.

Sunday’s series finale of “Game of Thrones” saw the end for Daenerys Targaryen, but many fans saw her death as undeserved.

On the episode, titled “The Iron Throne,” Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke) stood alone in the throne room and was joined by Jon Snow (Kit Harington). What she didn’t know was that her lover and nephew wasn’t there to continue by her side as she ruled over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

After Queen Daenerys used her lone dragon to burn down King’s Landing and kill thousands of innocents on the penultimate episode, Jon wrestled with his feelings about his queen. Two more instances would further his resolve to stop Daenerys before she could continue her reign of terror. First, he watched Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) execute Lannister soldiers under her orders. Then, he was unhappy to see that Daenerys had imprisoned Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) for committing treason for releasing his brother, Jaime Lannister, who was being held by her army.

Along the way, both Tyrion and Arya (Maisie Williams) warned Jon that he wasn’t safe with Daenerys because he was technically the true heir to the Iron Throne.

So in that throne room, Jon led Daenerys to believe he was willing to continue with her, and then thrust a dagger into her heart as they kissed. When her last remaining dragon, Drogon, came into the room and saw that his mother had been murdered, he melted the Iron Throne with dragonfire and took Daenerys’ body away gently in his talons.

Fan reactions ran the gamut.

It appears the majority of viewers felt that Dany’s demise was undeserved, especially after all that she’s survived and all the people she has freed

DANY'S DEATH WAS SO CHEAP AND UNDESERVING OF SUCH AN IMPORTANT, ICONIC CHARACTER pic.twitter.com/2rLHcfJ6PR — niklaus mikaelson enthusiast (@SADHEXGIRL) May 20, 2019

they really just used dany’s resources to get rid of the white walkers—a fight that apparently didnt matter in the end because no one even mentioned it?—and then demonized her ambitions and killed her off. this is how women feel every day in this country — Bran the BROKE (@antisansa) May 20, 2019

i'm really baffled people are buying into the writers retcon of dany's actions in essos as bad. they weren't trying to convince you she was morally grey by killing slave masters they told you to cheer for it. until they needed her to be evil then they made those actions bad — cecilia (@cinegoth) May 20, 2019

Dany suffered more than anyone in this god forsaken series. The Starks grew up with a loving family even Jon was loved, Tyrion had Jaime and the Lannister name/gold. Dany was running from the moment she was born. Never had a home, hunted, sold, raped. She deserved a happy ending — Amizo (@AfricanKhaIeesi) May 20, 2019

AND ANOTHER THING the worst part about Dany’s death is the she was killed while thinking that Jon still loved and supported her like… she had felt betrayed all season and she died betrayed #GameOfThrones — Queen in the North ???? (@Nelson649) May 20, 2019

Others felt her death was understandable

i cheered for dany and adored her and rooted for her [as i rooted for all the other terrible people doing terrible things]. but she was a self-serving colonizer and ultimately kiiiiiiinda a fascist who believed in her own manifest destiny. still love her but let's keep it real — ser wikipedia brown of the free north (@eveewing) May 20, 2019

Jon snow stabbed Dany to save the 7 Kingdoms! He messed up but he fixed it for us in the end. A TRUE HERO! — Anya (@PhoenixSansa) May 20, 2019

All of the stuff with Dany, Jon, Tyrion, Grey Worm, and Drogon including the final scene between Jon and Dany is so well done. I didn't like how quick her death came but I knew it was coming. Again like ep 5 this felt like 3 episodes shoved into one. — Nick Volney (@ChaosMode) May 20, 2019

The Good:

• Dany’s death was PERFECT. The most powerful person in the realm had one weakness: Jon Snow. And that’s what killed her

• Sansa and Arya ultimately ended up in perfect spots (would’ve liked to see them together tho)

• The overall cinematography of the entire episode — Tyler Dencker (@T_Danks_) May 20, 2019

There’s one thing the above tweets prove both camps could agree on: The series finale had its faults.