There’s more than one way to view Jon Snow’s final moment on ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Jon Snow had to make a tough decision. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Iron Throne.”

On the final episode ever of the HBO show, Jon Snow was forced back into the Night’s Watch.

But he went north with Tormund, which might have some major consequences for Jon later in life.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” came to an end Sunday night, and with its conclusion, came a new adventure for Jon Snow.

On the episode titled “The Iron Throne,” the former King in the North ended his story by heading North of the Wall with Tormund, Ghost, and the surviving Free Folk. Though he’s happily reunited with his friend, as well as his direwolf, Jon’s choice to go past the Wall may have some consequences should he ever want to return to Westeros and see his family.

caption Jon heads north with Tormund. source HBO

At the start of the episode, Jon is faced with the decision of removing Daenerys from power and does so by stabbing and killing her.

Grey Worm arrests Jon and wants him killed, but Tyrion, also a prisoner, convinces Grey Worm and a collected group of surviving Westerosi leaders to let the new ruler decide. With Daenerys dead, there’s no king or queen, so Sam Tarly has the idea of a democratic vote.

The collected council decides on Bran Stark. As a compromise with Grey Worm, it sentences Jon Snow back into the Night’s Watch, or whatever is left of it following the Night King’s attack.

“I don’t expect we’ll ever see each other again,” Jon later tells Tyrion.

“I wouldn’t be so sure,” Tyrion responds. “A few years as Hand of the King would make anyone want to piss off the edge of the world.”

His reference of peeing off the wall is a callback to season one when he does so in front of Jon, who was a member of the Night’s Watch then. But Jon’s inference may be foreshadowing his decision to head north.

caption Jon talks to Tyrion. source HBO

Jon choosing to leave the Wall with the Free Folk seems to be a decision to desert the Night’s Watch. If that’s the case, he wouldn’t ever be allowed back into Westeros, meaning he won’t see any of his family or former friends and acquaintances ever again, unless they go past the Wall to find him.

Some fans have questioned the existence of the Night’s Watch, something Jon questions Tyrion about.

Tyrion tells him, “The world will always need a home for bastards and broken men.”

There’s another possibility that maybe Jon’s sentence was planned as a ruse to sooth Grey Worm and those who wanted justice for Daenerys’ murder. After all, there’s no purpose for the Night’s Watch without White Walkers.

Jon has had an affinity for the North since he met his first love, Ygritte, there. Though he started as an enemy of the Free Folk, he soon became a hero to them and a good friend to Tormund. The Starks know about Jon’s ties to the North and maybe delivered a sentence that would deliver Jon a way to venture North. And after all, Tormund was waiting for Jon when he arrived to the Wall.

But that’s one question that will never be answered onscreen.