Sophie Turner blamed Emilia Clarke for the coffee cup that got left in a scene of ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Sophie Turner appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” source The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

Emilia Clarke, j’accuse!

With her sleuthing hat firmly planted on her head, Sophie Turner attempted to settle the anachronistic coffee cup saga once and for all on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday.

The internet was set alight last week after eagle-eyed viewers noticed a takeaway coffee cup in a scene of season eight, episode four of “Game of Thrones,” “The Last of the Starks.”

caption A misplaced coffee cup appeared on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

In a statement to INSIDER, HBO joked: “In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of ‘Game of Thrones’: The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea.”

Such was the virality of the rogue coffee cup, that Stacy Jones, CEO of marketing agency Hollywood Branded, told INSIDER that it was worth at least $2.3 billion in free publicity to Starbucks – even though it wasn’t one of their cups (Jones’ estimate has since been increased to $2.8 billion).

Read more: The misplaced coffee cup on ‘Game of Thrones’ is worth $2 billion to Starbucks in free publicity

Even though the cup was positioned in front of Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, the actress appeared to try and clear her name with a humorous Instagram post.

On “The Tonight Show,” Turner too faced accusations of treachery from the host after he showed the audience a photo of the actress holding an identical coffee cup while standing with her costar Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont).

caption Sophie Turner points at a photo of her holding a coffee cup on the set of ‘Game of Thrones.’ source The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

“Alright, Detective Pikachu,” Turner responded. “Let’s clear this up.”

Warning that she was about to give a spoiler away for “Game of Thrones” episode three, “The Long Night,” Turner said: “This girl dies!” pointing at Ramsey, suggested the photo hadn’t been taken at the same time as the anachronistic coffee cup was being filmed.

“That’s in a different scene, and also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything,” she added.

Levying an accusation of her own, Turner said: “I’m gonna just go with, I mean look who it’s placed in front of.

“Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit!”

Watch the interview in full below:

“Thrones” executive producer Bernie Caulfield apologized for the blooper on WNYC on Monday, jokingly adding: “Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks.”

Meanwhile, production designer Hauke Richter told Variety that “things can get forgotten on set,” and that the anachronistic coffee was getting “blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far.”