‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner thrilled fans by chugging a glass of wine while on the jumbotron at a hockey game

caption Sophie Turner has fun at sporting events. source James Devaney/Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner was at a New York Rangers game Tuesday.

The actress was featured on the jumbotron.

While on camera, Turner proceeded to dab and then chug an entire glass of wine.

Sophie Turner knows how to excite a crowd.

While at Madison Square Garden for a New York Rangers game Tuesday, the 23-year-old “Game of Thrones” star was featured on the jumbotron and took the opportunity to have some fun on camera. The actress dabbed before putting her arm in the air and chugging her entire glass of wine, causing the audience to erupt in cheers.

She then pumped her fist a few times and laughed as she wiped her face.

Hockey fan Cory Anderson captured the incredible moment on Snapchat and wrote, “The Starks know how to send it!!!”

The video was shared on Barstool Sports and reshared by Turner on her Instagram.

Turner often attends sporting events in New York City, including Knicks games with her fiancé Joe Jonas and even the US Open.