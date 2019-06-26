Sophie Turner sobbed while filming her final ‘Game of Thrones’ scene, and the video is heartbreaking

caption Sophie Turner is currently married to musician Joe Jonas. source HBO and John Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“Games of Thrones” star Sophie Turner got pretty emotional when filming her last scene on the hit HBO show, a new video shows.

Turner cried while filming her character’s final scene, which took place in the Dragonpit as the leaders of Westeros chose a new ruler for the realm.

The video, called “Last Days on Set,” is reportedly from HBO Asia, and shows the stars of “Game of Thrones” during their final scenes on the show.

Other actors like Kit Harington and Maisie Williams were also shown filming their last scenes and receiving praise from showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Sophie Turner got pretty emotional while filming her last scene on “Game of Thrones,” a new video reveals.

The video, called “Last Day on Set” and reportedly from HBO Asia, shows the stars of the hit show as they film their final scenes, often with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss praising them for their contributions to the show.

Turner’s last scene as Sansa Stark seems to have been the Dragonpit scene during the finale, when the remaining leaders of Westeros choose a new leader for the realm after Daenerys’ death.

The video shows Turner getting emotional when Benioff and Weiss praise her costar Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who played Bran on the show and also appeared in the scene.

“The story really begins with you falling out of the tower window, and ends with you being crowned king,” Benioff told Hempstead-Wright as an emotional Turner looks on. “It’s been you the whole time.”

When it came to Turner, the showrunners had nothing but praise for the star.

“When we met you, when you were 13 years old, we had no idea you were going to grow up to be one of our favorite human beings in the world,” Weiss told the actress, whose tears had turned into full-on sobbing.

Turner’s character Sansa ended the series successfully gaining independence for northern lands, and was crowned Queen of the North during the finale.

Sophie Turner got emotional during her last scene on "Game of Thrones."

“The past nearly 10 years… it’s been unbelievable,” Turner later said in the video of her time on “Thrones.”

“[The show] has taken me from a child to an adult, I feel ready now. It’s been like a training course for life,” Turner continued.

“Last Days on Set” also reveals that the actors got custom storyboard artwork as a gift during the final days of the show. Storyboard artist Will Simpson recreated the most iconic scenes for each character.

Hempstead-Wright got a depiction of the scene from season one where Bran is pushed out of the tower window by Jaime Lannister, and Turner’s storyboard showed Sansa getting crowned Queen of the North on the show’s final episode. Other actors, including Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, got equally iconic scenes.

Since wrapping on “Game of Thrones,” Turner has kept busy, appearing in the X-Men film “Dark Phoenix,” which was released earlier this month, and preparing for her upcoming (second) wedding to musician Joe Jonas.