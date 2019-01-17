Sophie Turner says the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast makes fun of Kit Harington for his obsession with his hair

Sophie Turner says Kit Harington has the “best” hair on “Game of Thrones.”

She told InStyle that he is “obsessed” with it.

She also told the magazine that the cast makes fun of him for this obsession.

Kit Harington is known for his luscious locks on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” but according to co-star Sophie Turner, the cast pokes fun at the actor’s obsession with his own iconic hair.

In an interview with InStyle, the 22-year-old actress said Harington is “obsessed” with his hair.

“Before red carpets, you would always see him scrunching the ends of his curls to make sure they’re perfect,” she said. “We all take the piss out on him for that.”

Read more: The new ‘Game of Thrones’ teaser had a fantastic throwback to the very first episode and Jon Snow’s real mother

caption Kit Harington has long hair as Jon Snow. source HBO

She said her TV brother – or rather, her cousin – does have the “best” hair on the show.

“He probably takes the most care of his hair out of like everyone on the show I know,” she added.

Harington’s appearance is slightly different now that the actor is sporting a mustache and short hair while he’s acting on London’s West End in “True West.”

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO Sunday, April 14.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.