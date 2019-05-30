Sophie Turner was blown away when she realized the ‘Game of Thrones’ season one poster gave away the ending

While doing an interview for her upcoming film “Dark Phoenix,” Sophie Turner was blown away when she learned that the season one poster for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” contained a major spoiler for the ending of the series.

The poster shows doomed Ned Stark sitting on the Iron Throne – with a raven perched next to him.

Turner’s “Dark Phoenix” costar Jessica Chastain was the one who pointed out the connection between the raven in the poster and the ending of the show – which sees Bran Stark, the three-eyed raven, become king.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Sophie Turner had no idea that a major clue to the ending of “Game of Thrones” was hidden in the HBO show’s season one poster.

While doing an interview with Metro UK for her upcoming film “Dark Phoenix,” Turner was asked if there was any foreshadowing for Sansa’s story that viewers might have missed throughout the series.

“I don’t know,” Turner answered, adding, “I haven’t really looked back far enough.”

Turner mentioned that Sansa expressed a desire to be queen on the show’s first episode, but wasn’t prepared for the major foreshadowing her “Dark Phoenix” costar Jessica Chastain, who was also part of the interview, pointed out.

“And do you know the poster for the first season, do you know what’s on it?” Chastain asked Turner.

When Turner said no, Chastain explained that the season one poster featured Ned Stark sitting on the Iron Throne – along with a raven, who was perched next to him. Bran, the character who was ultimately crowned the king of Westeros, is also known as the Three-Eyed Raven.

Read more: The creators of “Game of Thrones” spoiled he ending months ago with a playlist

Even though Turner herself has been accused of spoiling part of the show’s ending with a “Game of Thrones” inspired tattoo, she hadn’t even considered the season one poster before Chastain pointed it out – and was astounded to learn that it revealed the show’s ending way back in 2011.

Since several people in the interview room still hadn’t watched the series finale that aired on May 19, Turner quickly tempered her astonishment, jokingly whispering to Chastain and the interviewer, “We can’t talk about this.”