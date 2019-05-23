Sophie Turner accidentally did a livestream with her vape pen, and fans are loving it

caption Sophie Turner arrives at the “Game of Thrones” season finale premiere at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

During an Instagram live video on Thursday, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner was caught with a vape in her lap.

She laughed and threw the vape pen out of the shot, but not before fans took notice.

While Turner appeared self-conscious about her vape pen, fans took to Twitter to express their love for her (and her vape).

Turner has been very open about her smoking habits, telling Vulture last year that she and fellow “Thrones” star Maisie Williams would smoke weed at sleepovers. She was also photographed with a vape on the set of the “Game of Thrones” finale.

Sophie Turner has made no secret of her vaping habit – but seemed a bit embarrassed when she was caught with a vape in her lap during an Instagram live video on Thursday.

Turner, who was in the midst of getting her hair done, had taken some time to answer fan questions when she realized that her vape pen was in her lap.

Once she realized that her vape was in full view of her followers, Turner muttered, “Oh, my God,” and threw her pen offscreen, immediately bursting into laughter with the rest of her team.

It was an oddly demure moment for a star who’s been incredibly open about her smoking and vaping habits

Turner recently shared a photo of her, Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright (who played Bran/the three-eyed raven) on set during a break in filming the “Thrones” finale. While Williams and Hempstead Wright are clearly posing for the camera, Turner looks pensive, smoking what looks to be a Juul.

In an interview with Vulture from 2018, Turner talked about her sleepovers with fellow “Thrones” star Maisie Williams.

“We’re kind of like loners on ‘Game of Thrones,’ just because the past few seasons Maisie and I have sleepovers every night when we’re shooting. Or every night whenever both of us are in town. We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed,” Turner said.

“I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this. We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.”

And in 2016, Turner shared a photo of her and Williams dressed as as weed “brownies” for Halloween, with the caption “Nortiness [naughtiness] ensues.”

While Turner seemed a bit self-conscious about being caught with her vape during Thursday’s Instagram live, fans took to Twitter to express their love and support for her

sophie turner throwing her dab pen on the ground while wearing louis vuitton is what nicolas ghesquiere intended for the brand image to be pic.twitter.com/BCqyOVbQiF — hautelemess (@hautelemess) May 21, 2019

According to the Daily Mail, Turner was wearing Isabel Marant, not Louis Vuitton. And while it’s unclear whether Turner’s vape was THC, CBD, or tobacco, that didn’t stop other fans from praising her on Twitter.

mood for this morning is @SophieT noticing her dab pen sitting on her lap during her live stream, panicking, and throwing it out of frame pic.twitter.com/qIW0cuc9Sp — i still stan daenerys targaryen (@Camiwakedafield) May 16, 2019

sophie turner not only has a dab pen but also a juul… relatable icon. — thats queen sansa stark to you (@laflamerr) May 23, 2019

i can’t stop watching that video of sophie turner realizing her dab pen was onscreen during an ig live and i just love her so much lmao — paige from a literal book (@paigekhaleesi) May 21, 2019