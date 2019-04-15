Sophie Turner shuts down a ‘Game of Thrones’ fan trying to discredit Sansa’s smarts

caption Sansa during the season eight premiere of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Warning: Spoilers for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode one, “Winterfell.”

During the season eight premiere of the HBO show, Arya says Sansa is “the smartest person I’ve ever met .”

When a fan challenged that idea on Twitter, actress Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa) called her out.

Sophie Turner is defending her “Game of Thrones” character, Sansa Stark, from those who are questioning her intelligence.

The 23-year-old actress responded to a fan of the HBO show who tweeted her confusion over Arya Stark calling Sansa “the smartest person” she knows.

“k but like I’m confused as to how Sansa is the smartest person she knows when homegirl was .5 seconds away from falling into Petyr’s [Littlefinger] s—,” the fan tweeted.

“Girl… I never was,” Turner tweeted back.

When Arya reunites with Jon Snow, he tells her he could’ve used her help with Sansa and says, “Sansa thinks she’s smarter than anyone.”

Arys responds and says, “She’s the smartest person I’ve ever met.”

Jon is in disbelief over Arya defending her sister, as the two fought as young children, but Arya tells him that she’s “defending our family.”

And Sansa’s intelligence isn’t to be denied.

She survived being held captive in King’s Landing, two marriages, an abusive spouse, and rid the kingdom of Petyr Baelish, otherwise known as Littlefinger.

caption Littlefinger and Sansa at Winterfell. source HBO

On the seventh season of the HBO show, Littlefinger thought he was playing the game well, trying to separate the Stark sisters and turn them against each other. During the finale, fans watched as Sansa put Arya on trial, but to both the fans and Littlefinger’s surprise, he was the one on trial.

“You stand accused of murder, you stand accused of treason, how do you answer these charges … Lord Baelish?” Sansa asked. She went on to list Littlefinger’s crimes.

“[You] turn family against family, turn sister against sister,” Sansa said before Arya executed him with a swift cut to the throat.

Sansa tricked Petyr into thinking she was a pawn in his game when she was one step ahead of him. And that’s why she’s still alive and he’s not.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.