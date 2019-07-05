‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner supports Alex Morgan’s World Cup tea celebration and slams the millennial haters ‘sitting at home drinking kombucha’

Alex Morgan celebrated her goal in the semi-finals against England on Tuesday by sipping tea. The gesture has been met with both love and criticism.

During the team’s media availability on Friday, Morgan said the celebration was to pay homage to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner. Turner is known for sharing her opinions on Instagram Story and ending her posts with the phrase, “And that’s the tea.”

Turner, who is currently on her honeymoon with Joe Jonas, posted an Instagram story in support of Morgan, slamming the millennial haters “sitting at home drinking kombucha.”

Morgan scored a goal in the 30th minute for the United States and while most of Twitter loved it, others found it “distasteful.”

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists) She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

During the team’s media availability on Friday, Morgan said she was inspired by Turner for the celebration. Turner is known for famously offering her opinions on Instagram stories and ends them by saying, “And that’s the tea” as she sips from a cup.

Morgan also called the criticism a double standard, “You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is. And when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I am a little taken aback by the criticism.”

Turner is currently on her honeymoon after her and Joe Jonas’ wedding but took time to record an Instagram story in which she slammed the haters of Morgan’s celebration.

.@alexmorgan13 said her tea celebration was inspired by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Turner showed her support and gave the haters the tea ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/RtVIKrnLFS — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2019

Turner said she was “incredibly sad” England’s team lost and “incredibly proud” of them, but also honored that they lost to such an incredible team in the US.

“I’m honored that you thought of me and all those people who are hating on you are probably sitting at home millennials drinking kombucha and I’m really f—— proud of you, Alex Morgan,” Turner said. “Congratulations on your win, and that’s the motherf—— tea.”