Sophie Turner got a tattoo after filming ‘Game of Thrones,’ and fans are seeing it in a whole new light after the finale

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner got a direwolf tattoo after the show finished filming last June.

The tattoo features the Stark direwolf sigil, with the phrase “the pack survives” underneath – a quote from Ned Stark.

While it seemed like the tattoo was a spoiler for the show when Turner got it last season, at the time she said it was just a “motto she lived by.”

Now, in the aftermath of the “Game of Thrones” finale, many fans are wondering if Turner’s tattoo was a sneaky spoiler all along.

Fans are still reeling after HBO’s “Game of Throne” finale aired Sunday night, and have noticed a potential spoiler from one of the show’s biggest stars.

Last June, Sophie Turner raised some eyebrows when she got a tattoo of the Stark direwolf sigil, with the phrase “the pack survives” underneath. The phrase – a quote from Ned Stark – left a lot of fans wondering if it meant that the remaining Stark children would survive the last season of the show.

Turner, who got the tattoo after the show finished filming in June 2018, put down the speculation during an interview with James Corden last year, saying it was just a “moral” she lived by.

“Yeah actually, when I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn’t,” she told Corden. “It’s just a quote from last season. But everyone figures the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral I like to live by.”

Read more: Sophie Turner calls out petitions to reshoot “Game of Thrones” season 8 as “disrespectful” to hard-working crew

Fans are now left to wonder whether Turner’s tattoo was actually a spoiler all along, since most of the Starks did manage to survive the entirety of “Game of Thrones” (with the exception of Rickon and Robb, RIP). Turner, who mourned the end of “Thrones” with a heartfelt Instagram post, hasn’t commented on her tattoo in the wake of the series finale.

Turner is no stranger to getting tattoos inspired by her projects. Both Turner and Maisie Williams, who played Arya on “Game of Thrones,” have matching tattoos of of the date both actresses learned they were cast on the show. And Turner’s latest tattoo – a flame on her index finger – is a reference to her upcoming role as Jean Grey in the X-Men spinoff movie “Dark Phoenix.”

