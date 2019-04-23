Maisie Williams jokes about her whole family watching her controversial ‘Game of Thrones’ sex scene: ‘Ahaha Kill me’

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode one, “Winterfell.” source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode two, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Maisie Williams addressed the divisive reactions to Arya Stark’s first sex scene on the show with a tweet.

“If u [sic] feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too,” Williams said.

She ended the sentiment with the phrase “kill me” sandwiched between “ahaha” and “hehe.”

Following Sunday’s episode, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” fans had a swath of various responses to Arya Stark having sex with Gendry on the eve of battle. While some cheered on the young woman’s agency in the scene (a rarity in the universe of “Game of Thrones” when it comes to sexual encounters), others felt it was out of character for the young trained killer.

Williams has said in the past that the presence of sexually explicit material on “Game of Thrones” made things “awkward” for her when she was younger.

caption Maisie Williams, 22, at the “Game of Thrones” season eight premiere in New York City. source Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/Getty Images

“The sex was just quite embarrassing and awkward for us,” Williams told The Australian in a 2018 interview.

She was 12 years old when she was cast as Arya on “Game of Thrones.” Now as the series comes to an end, the 22-year-old actress is close to the age Emilia Clarke (who plays Daenerys Targaryen) was when she did nude scenes on the first season of the “Game of Thrones.”

Williams told Entertainment Weekly that she believed the sex scene was a prank in the script at first, but came to understand Arya’s perspective in the scene.

“It was that moment where she says, ‘We’re probably going to die tomorrow, I want to know what this feels like before that happens,'” Williams said. “It’s interesting to see Arya be a bit more human, speak more normally about things people are scared of.”

“Game of Thrones” season eight continues this Sunday on HBO starting at 9 p.m. ET.