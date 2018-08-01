‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams is launching an app with the bold aim to ‘revolutionise’ social media

caption Maisie Williams cofounded the new Daisie app with producer Dom Santry. source Daisie

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams is launching her new app, Daisie, on Wednesday.

A press release says Daisie aims to “revolutionise the way young people use social media” by helping them break into the creative industries, like TV and music.

She’s talking to stars including Ed Sheeran about hosting Q&As in her role as Daisie’s chief innovation officer.

On “Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams is a knife-twirling, face-stealing psychopath – but today she’s breaking into the world of tech.

Williams is launching her new social app Daisie at 2 p.m., and she has a pretty big vision to “revolutionise the way young people use social media,” according to a press release promoting the launch.

Williams was in San Francisco last month talking to investors about the app and she has already secured funding from undisclosed venture capital firms. Talks with other backers continue and Business Insider understands that Williams has not personally invested in the project.

Williams said in a statement the aim of Daisie is to combat a “who-you-know” culture in creative industries by connecting people and hosting interviews with big name actors, musicians, and designers.

“Previous to Daisie, success in the creative industries was wholly dependent on luck and ‘ins’ to the industry. Daisie introduces a new way into the creative world; through connections made organically and the natural development of your skills, propelling individuals to the next level,” she added. On Twitter, Williams expressed big international ambitions for Daisie.

Daisie supports creators worldwide. However, to achieve global success, you must first be successful locally. We’re about to begin a long and meandering journey, which will include various territories and languages! ???? Hasta pronto! https://t.co/iGg1zmwUvW — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) August 1, 2018

It’s not entirely clear yet how the app will help people forge connections in the industry, but it will feature live Q&A sessions from industry leaders called “Question Times.”

The company is talking to people like singer Ed Sheeran and fashion designer Virgil Abloh. When the app goes live a recorded Question Time with Williams will already available to watch.

caption The app will cater to a wide range of creative professions. source Daisie

The app will be free to download and contain no ads.

Williams is a cofounder along with 21-year-old producer Dom Santry, with whom she also founded the film production company Daisy Chain Productions. Santry will be the company’s CEO, while Williams will occupy the post of chief innovation officer.