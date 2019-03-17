Here’s what the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast looked like when they first started acting

- source
- “Game of Thrones” has an ensemble cast.
- Some of the cast, including Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, made their acting debut on the HBO series.
- Other cast members have been acting for decades.
The “Game of Thrones” cast is now one of the most recognizable in the world.
While some of the stars owe their careers thanks to the hit HBO show, others joined the cast as established actors.
After Redditor davyloper put together a great throwback gallery, INSIDER was inspired to look back at the cast’s earlier acting roles.
The series returns for its eighth and final season Sunday, April 14. Here’s what the cast looked like in their earlier roles.
You might not recognize Mark Addy, who played Robert Baratheon, in one of his earlier roles as Fred Flintstone in “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.”
Charles Dance may be known for his villainous role as Tywin Lannister, but the actor’s first film role was as the villain in the James Bond movie “For Your Eyes Only.”
Lena Headey made her film debut in 1992’s “Waterland” before she was ever Cersei on “Game of Thrones.”
We may know him as Tyrion Lannister, but Peter Dinklage’s breakout role was in 2003’s “The Station Agent.”
Known for playing Jaime Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s first movie was the 1994 Danish film “Nightwatch.”
Jack Gleeson portrayed the despised Joffrey Baratheon, but one of his earliest roles was playing an adorable little kid in “Batman Begins.”
The 67-year-old Anton Lesser is known as Qyburn on “Game of Thrones,” but the actor has been a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and was in a number of TV movies starting in 1979.
Julian Glover portrayed the old Grand Maester Pycelle, but the actor (who has been acting since the ’60s) was once in a “Star Wars” movie.
71-year-old Jonathan Pryce played the High Sparrow on “Game of Thrones.” He began his career as a stage actor, but his breakthrough film role was in 1985’s “Brazil.”
Jerome Flynn is hilarious as Bronn, but in the ’90s, he was part of a music duo with his co-star from “Soldier Soldier.”
Diana Rigg is iconic as Lady Olenna Tyrell, but the actress has been in the industry since the ’60s, well-known for her role on the spy series “The Avengers,” and was even a Bond girl in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”
Natalie Dormer made her film debut in 2005’s “Casanova” before playing Margaery Tyrell.
One of Iain Glen’s earliest roles before playing Jorah Mormont was in 1988’s “Gorillas in the Mist.”
Harry Lloyd may have played Viserys Targaryen, but he was known for his role on BBC’s “Robin Hood” series before that.
Emilia Clarke had two TV roles before landing the part of Daenerys Targaryen, one of which was the TV movie “Triassic Attack.”
Jason Momoa’s first role ever was on “Baywatch: Hawaii.” Now, he’s known for his former role as Khal Drogo.
Conleth Hill may be bald as Varys but the actor sported a head full of brown hair on the ’90s British sitcom “Blue Heaven.” He does still have a full head of hair — it’s just white.
If you want to see his white hair, take a look at what “Game of Thrones” actors look like in real life.
Nathalie Emmanuel is Missandei, Daenerys’ right-hand. Her first on-screen role ever was on “Hollyoaks.”
Jacob Anderson is known for his portrayal of the brilliant warrior Grey Worm, but he’s been acting since 2004.
Liam Cunningham is fan-favorite Davos Seaworth, but the 57-year-old began acting in the ’90s in projects like “A Little Princess.”
Stephen Dillane is well-known for his former role as Stannis Baratheon, but he started acting in the ’80s.
Rory McCann plays a foreboding Sandor “the Hound” Clegane, but his first major role was in the comedy “The Book Group.”
Sean Bean played the beloved Ned Stark, but he has been in the business since the ’80s.
Michelle Fairley played the Stark family matriarch Catelyn Stark, but she began her professional acting career in 1989.
Richard Madden played the handsome Robb Stark, but he got his start as a child actor in 1999.
Kit Harington had only been in the National Theater (and later West End) production of “War Horse” before being cast as Jon Snow.
Maisie Williams was 12 when she scored her first acting role, playing Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones.”
Sophie Turner also made her acting debut on “Game of Thrones” as Sansa Stark.
Isaac Hempstead Wright made his film debut in “The Awakening” the same year he began playing Bran Stark.
Max von Sydow, 89, has had a prolific career, dating all the way back to 1949. One of his most recent roles was as the Three-Eyed Raven.
Gwendoline Christie is the powerful Brienne of Tarth, but she only made her film debut three years earlier as a shopper in “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.”
Kristofer Hivju rocks a beard as Tormund, but when he started his career in the early 2000s, he didn’t have one.
Aidan Gillen nailed it as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, but the 50-year-old started his career in the ’80s. He broke through with his role on the 1999 series “Queer as Folk.”
David Bradley is great at playing the creepy Walder Frey, but the 76-year-old has been acting since the ’70s.
You probably also recognized him as Filch from “Harry Potter”!
Alfie Allen plays Theon Greyjoy, but he first made his debut in 1998 with a TV movie comedy “You are Here” and a brief appearance in “Elizabeth.”
Pilou Asbæk’s career started in Danish projects, like 2008’s “To verdener” (“Worlds Apart”), before being cast as Euron Greyjoy.
Comedian Gemma Whelan made her film debut in 2010’s “The Wolfman” as a maid. Now, she’s Yara Greyjoy.
Before she was Melisandre, Carice van Houten was in numerous Dutch films and TV series, including “Suzy Q.”
Michiel Huisman, who plays Daario Naharis, starred alongside Carice van Houten in “Suzy Q” and later in “Black Book.”
Paul Kaye was known for his comedic character Dennis Pennis on “The Sunday Show,” but on “Game of Thrones” he played Thoros of Myr.
John Bradley made his on-screen debut on “Borgia,” the same year he joined “Game of Thrones” as Samwell Tarly.
Hannah Murray plays Gilly now, but her first role ever was on “Skins.”
Joe Dempsie, who recently returned as Gendry to the series, was also on “Skins.”
Thomas Brodie-Sangster made his feature film debut in “Love Actually” and is known for his former role as Jojen Reed.
Richard Dormer is an actor and playwright now known for playing Beric Dondarrion on “Game of Thrones.” Earlier in his acting career, he had a few small roles on TV series and in the TV movie “My Boy Jack.”
Tobias Menzies’ career began with parts on British series including “Casualty,” “Midsomer Murders,” and “Foyle’s War.” He plays Edmure Tully on “Game of Thrones.”
