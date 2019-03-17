Here’s what the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast looked like when they first started acting

caption Olenna is a queen. source HBO

“Game of Thrones” has an ensemble cast.

Some of the cast, including Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, made their acting debut on the HBO series.

Other cast members have been acting for decades.

The “Game of Thrones” cast is now one of the most recognizable in the world.

While some of the stars owe their careers thanks to the hit HBO show, others joined the cast as established actors.

After Redditor davyloper put together a great throwback gallery, INSIDER was inspired to look back at the cast’s earlier acting roles.

The series returns for its eighth and final season Sunday, April 14. Here’s what the cast looked like in their earlier roles.

You might not recognize Mark Addy, who played Robert Baratheon, in one of his earlier roles as Fred Flintstone in “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.”

caption “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas” and “Game of Thrones.” source Universal Pictures and HBO

Charles Dance may be known for his villainous role as Tywin Lannister, but the actor’s first film role was as the villain in the James Bond movie “For Your Eyes Only.”

caption “For Your Eyes Only” and “Game of Thrones.” source United Artists and HBO

Lena Headey made her film debut in 1992’s “Waterland” before she was ever Cersei on “Game of Thrones.”

caption “Waterland” and “Game of Thrones.” source Focus Lune Features and Helen Sloan/HBO

We may know him as Tyrion Lannister, but Peter Dinklage’s breakout role was in 2003’s “The Station Agent.”

caption “The Station Agent” and “Game of Thrones.” source Miramax Films and HBO

Known for playing Jaime Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s first movie was the 1994 Danish film “Nightwatch.”

caption “Nightwatch” and “Game of Thrones.” source Thura Film/All Right Film Distribution and HBO

Jack Gleeson portrayed the despised Joffrey Baratheon, but one of his earliest roles was playing an adorable little kid in “Batman Begins.”

caption “Batman Begins” and “Game of Thrones.” source Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO

The 67-year-old Anton Lesser is known as Qyburn on “Game of Thrones,” but the actor has been a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and was in a number of TV movies starting in 1979.

caption “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” and “Game of Thrones.” source ITV and HBO

Julian Glover portrayed the old Grand Maester Pycelle, but the actor (who has been acting since the ’60s) was once in a “Star Wars” movie.

caption “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Game of Thrones.” source 20th Century Fox and HBO

71-year-old Jonathan Pryce played the High Sparrow on “Game of Thrones.” He began his career as a stage actor, but his breakthrough film role was in 1985’s “Brazil.”

caption “Brazil” and “Game of Thrones.” source 20th Century Fox and HBO

Jerome Flynn is hilarious as Bronn, but in the ’90s, he was part of a music duo with his co-star from “Soldier Soldier.”

caption “Unchained Melody” video and “Game of Thrones.” source RobsonandJeromeVEVO/YouTube and HBO

Diana Rigg is iconic as Lady Olenna Tyrell, but the actress has been in the industry since the ’60s, well-known for her role on the spy series “The Avengers,” and was even a Bond girl in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”

caption “The Avengers” and “Game of Thrones.” source ITV and HBO

Natalie Dormer made her film debut in 2005’s “Casanova” before playing Margaery Tyrell.

caption “Casanova” and “Game of Thrones.” source Buena Vista Pictures and HBO

One of Iain Glen’s earliest roles before playing Jorah Mormont was in 1988’s “Gorillas in the Mist.”

caption “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Game of Thrones.” source Universal Pictures and HBO

Harry Lloyd may have played Viserys Targaryen, but he was known for his role on BBC’s “Robin Hood” series before that.

caption “Robin Hood” and “Game of Thrones.” source BBC One and HBO

Emilia Clarke had two TV roles before landing the part of Daenerys Targaryen, one of which was the TV movie “Triassic Attack.”

caption “Triassic Attack” and “Game of Thrones.” source Syfy and HBO

Jason Momoa’s first role ever was on “Baywatch: Hawaii.” Now, he’s known for his former role as Khal Drogo.

caption “Baywatch: Hawaii” and “Game of Thrones” source NBC and HBO

Conleth Hill may be bald as Varys but the actor sported a head full of brown hair on the ’90s British sitcom “Blue Heaven.” He does still have a full head of hair — it’s just white.

caption “Blue Heaven” and “Game of Thrones.” source Channel 4 and HBO

Nathalie Emmanuel is Missandei, Daenerys’ right-hand. Her first on-screen role ever was on “Hollyoaks.”

caption “Hollyoaks” and “Game of Thrones.” source Channel 4 and HBO

Jacob Anderson is known for his portrayal of the brilliant warrior Grey Worm, but he’s been acting since 2004.

caption Behind-the-scenes feature for “4.3.2.1.” and “Game of Thrones.” source 4321themovie/YouTube and HBO

Liam Cunningham is fan-favorite Davos Seaworth, but the 57-year-old began acting in the ’90s in projects like “A Little Princess.”

caption “A Little Princess” and “Game of Thrones.” source Warner Bros. and HBO

Stephen Dillane is well-known for his former role as Stannis Baratheon, but he started acting in the ’80s.

caption “Firelight” and “Game of Thrones.” source Miramax Films and HBO

Rory McCann plays a foreboding Sandor “the Hound” Clegane, but his first major role was in the comedy “The Book Group.”

caption “The Book Group” and “Game of Thrones.” source Channel 4 and Helen Sloan/HBO

Sean Bean played the beloved Ned Stark, but he has been in the business since the ’80s.

caption “Stormy Monday” and “Game of Thrones.” source Atlantic Releasing and HBO

Michelle Fairley played the Stark family matriarch Catelyn Stark, but she began her professional acting career in 1989.

caption “A Soldier’s Daughter Never Cries” and “Game of Thrones.” source October Films and HBO

Richard Madden played the handsome Robb Stark, but he got his start as a child actor in 1999.

caption “Complicity” and “Game of Thrones.” source Avalanche Home Entertainment and HBO

Kit Harington had only been in the National Theater (and later West End) production of “War Horse” before being cast as Jon Snow.

caption “War Horse” and “Game of Thrones.” source Simon Annand/Twitter/War Horse and HBO

Maisie Williams was 12 when she scored her first acting role, playing Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones.”

caption “Game of Thrones” season one and seven. source HBO

Sophie Turner also made her acting debut on “Game of Thrones” as Sansa Stark.

caption “Game of Thrones” season one and season seven. source HBO

Isaac Hempstead Wright made his film debut in “The Awakening” the same year he began playing Bran Stark.

caption “The Awakening” and “Game of Thrones.” source StudioCanal UK and HBO

Max von Sydow, 89, has had a prolific career, dating all the way back to 1949. One of his most recent roles was as the Three-Eyed Raven.

caption “The Greatest Story Ever Told” and “Game of Thrones.” source United Artists and HBO

Gwendoline Christie is the powerful Brienne of Tarth, but she only made her film debut three years earlier as a shopper in “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.”

caption “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” and “Game of Thrones.” source Sony Pictures Classics and Helen Sloan/HBO

Kristofer Hivju rocks a beard as Tormund, but when he started his career in the early 2000s, he didn’t have one.

caption A throwback photo Kristofer shared and “Game of Thrones.” source Instagram/khivju and HBO

Aidan Gillen nailed it as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, but the 50-year-old started his career in the ’80s. He broke through with his role on the 1999 series “Queer as Folk.”

caption “Queer as Folk” and “Game of Thrones.” source Channel 4 and HBO

David Bradley is great at playing the creepy Walder Frey, but the 76-year-old has been acting since the ’70s.

caption “A Family at War” and “Game of Thrones” source ITV and HBO

You probably also recognized him as Filch from “Harry Potter”!

Alfie Allen plays Theon Greyjoy, but he first made his debut in 1998 with a TV movie comedy “You are Here” and a brief appearance in “Elizabeth.”

caption “Elizabeth” and “Game of Thrones.” source Gramercy Pictures and HBO

Pilou Asbæk’s career started in Danish projects, like 2008’s “To verdener” (“Worlds Apart”), before being cast as Euron Greyjoy.

caption “To verdener” and “Game of Thrones.” source Nordisk Film and HBO

Comedian Gemma Whelan made her film debut in 2010’s “The Wolfman” as a maid. Now, she’s Yara Greyjoy.

caption “The Wolfman” and “Game of Thrones.” source Universal Pictures and HBO

Before she was Melisandre, Carice van Houten was in numerous Dutch films and TV series, including “Suzy Q.”

caption “Suzy Q” and “Game of Thrones.” source Staccato Films and HBO

Michiel Huisman, who plays Daario Naharis, starred alongside Carice van Houten in “Suzy Q” and later in “Black Book.”

caption “Black Book” and “Game of Thrones.” source A-Film Distribution and HBO

Paul Kaye was known for his comedic character Dennis Pennis on “The Sunday Show,” but on “Game of Thrones” he played Thoros of Myr.

caption “The Sunday Show” and “Game of Thrones.” source BBC Two and Helen Sloan/HBO

John Bradley made his on-screen debut on “Borgia,” the same year he joined “Game of Thrones” as Samwell Tarly.

caption “Borgia” and “Game of Thrones.” source Netflix and HBO

Hannah Murray plays Gilly now, but her first role ever was on “Skins.”

caption “Skins” and “Game of Thrones.” source E4 and HBO

Joe Dempsie, who recently returned as Gendry to the series, was also on “Skins.”

caption “Skins” and “Game of Thrones.” source E4 and HBO

Thomas Brodie-Sangster made his feature film debut in “Love Actually” and is known for his former role as Jojen Reed.

caption “Love Actually” and “Game of Thrones.” source Universal Pictures and Helen Sloan/HBO

Richard Dormer is an actor and playwright now known for playing Beric Dondarrion on “Game of Thrones.” Earlier in his acting career, he had a few small roles on TV series and in the TV movie “My Boy Jack.”

caption “My Boy Jack” and “Game of Thrones.” source ITV and Helen Sloan/HBO

Tobias Menzies’ career began with parts on British series including “Casualty,” “Midsomer Murders,” and “Foyle’s War.” He plays Edmure Tully on “Game of Thrones.”