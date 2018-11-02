Donald Trump posted a mock ‘Game of Thrones’ poster implying that there will be new sanctions on Iran — and the stars of the show are not having it

caption Like winter, but different. source realDonaldTrump/Twitter

On Friday, Donald Trump posted a mock “Game of Thrones” graphic on Twitter, suggesting that new sanctions against Iran are forthcoming. “Sanctions are coming. November 5,” says the poster, which is superimposed over an image of Trump.

The font used on the image appears to be the same one as the HBO program uses in promotional materials – and HBO and the stars of the show are not happy.

Trump’s message is a riff on “Winter is coming,” a phrase repeated throughout the series. In a statement provided to INSIDER, a representative for HBO said the network was “not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

Trump’s message is a riff on “Winter is coming,” a phrase repeated throughout the series. In a statement provided to INSIDER, a representative for HBO said the network was “not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

HBO also responded to the situation on Twitter.

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

Read more: US reimposes all Iran sanctions lifted under nuclear deal

Stars of the show took to social media to criticize Trump’s tweet.

On Twitter, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones” was quick to shut Trump down. “Not today,” she said in response to his post.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the program, responded “ew” to Trump’s tweet and retweeted a news story about the situation.

Ew — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 2, 2018

In a since-deleted tweet, Georg RR Martin, the series’ author, also responded to the tweet with a graphic of his own in which he urged people to vote on November 6.

caption He has since deleted the reply. source GRRMspeaking/Twitter

In other corners of the social media platform, Trump’s post was turned into a meme.

You realize the whole "Winter is coming" thing is BAD, right? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 2, 2018

The sanctions, which are scheduled to take effect Monday, as previously announced by the Treasury Department, will pertain to Iran’s shipping, financial, and energy sectors.

UPDATE: November 2, 2018: This post was updated to include a tweet from George RR Martin.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.