The Mountain from ‘Game of Thrones’ says he could crush UFC fighter Conor McGregor in 10 seconds

caption Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, who plays The Mountain in “Game of Thrones,” won this year’s World’s Strongest Man competition. source Getty Images

“The Mountain” has warned the UFC fighter Conor McGregor that he could beat him up in 10 seconds.

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, who starred as The Mountain in the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones,” enjoyed a slow-paced sparring session with McGregor in 2015.

Footage of the session went viral, and Bjornsson was asked this week what would happen if the two were to fight for real.

Conor McGregor better watch his back.

There are probably only a few people who could intimidate McGregor, a former UFC two-weight champion, but a 6-foot-9 colossus may well be one of them.

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, better known as this year’s world’s strongest man, said he could easily beat up McGregor in a UFC octagon.

Bjornsson is renowned for playing The Mountain in the smash hit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” He stole the show with one memorable scene in which he crushed Prince Oberyn Martell’s skull with his bare hands.

Now, Bjornsson, who enjoyed a slow-paced sparring session with McGregor in 2015, has warned the Irishman that if they were to throw down for real, he could expect a similar fate.

“Bring me shorts and put us in a cage, and I’ll fight him again,” Bjornsson told the YouTube channel Off the Ball in a video posted Monday.

“If I get a grab on him,” Bjornsson said, it would be over “in 10 seconds.”

When asked how many McGregors it would take to beat him, Bjornsson said, “Maybe five.”

Watch Bjornsson and McGregor spar:

When discussing the sparring session, Bjornsson implied that he went easy on McGregor because he did not want to hurt him.

“I knew I could take him down, but I just didn’t want to break him,” Bjornsson said. “He felt really light. I had him a few times, but I just didn’t want to break him.”

Bjornsson added: “He’s quick and slippery, so it’s hard to get a grip. There were moments where I could have just messed him [up]. There’s a huge size difference between me and him, but I’m not used to getting punched. I’m no fighter; I’m wearing jeans and shoes. I just took my shirt off, and we were joking.”

McGregor, who has been charged with assault and criminal mischief, is due to appear in New York for a court hearing on June 14. Perhaps afterward he will be free to negotiate a comeback bout in UFC.

As 12 inches and about 230 pounds separate McGregor from Bjornsson, this is not a matchup we can expect UFC President Dana White to make.