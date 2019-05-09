‘The Mountain’ actor from ‘Game of Thrones’ issued an Instagram apology to the character he killed in the latest episode: ‘Cersei made me do it’

- source
- Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four, “The Last of the Starks.”
- Sunday’s episode ended with the shocking execution of Missandei, one of Daenerys Targaryen’s most loyal friends and followers.
- The man who executed her was Cersei’s undead servant Ser Gregor Clegane, AKA “The Mountain,” played by Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson.
- On Instagram, Björnsson apologized to the actress who played Missandei, Nathalie Emmanuel, saying: “Cersei made me do it.”
No hard feelings, eh?
Sunday night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” ended with a bang after Cersei ordered the execution of Daenerys’ right-hand woman, Missandei.
Cersei’s undead servant Ser Gregor Clegane, AKA “The Mountain,” stepped up and swiftly dispatched Missandei’s head from her shoulders atop the fortress walls of King’s Landing.
Clearly feeling a bit remorseful, the actor who plays The Mountain – Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – took to Instagram to apologize to his costar, Nathalie Emmanuel.
“So sorry,” Björnsson wrote in the caption of a photo of him and Emmanuel in front of a Christmas tree.
“Cersei made me do it. Hope we’re cool!”
Emmanuel herself also posted a heartfelt ode to her character on Instagram, writing: “It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath … The quiet and kind translator.
“A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice … and her one and only love.
“[…] To the fans of the show, and of Missandei… Thank you for all the love and support… It’s been a pleasure playing her for you.
“I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now … Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere [sic] in sky.”
Clearly, Emmanuel had had time to get over her initial reaction to the episode, which was a bit fierier.
Thirty minutes after the episode became available online, Emmanuel sent out a tweet that echoed Missandei’s last word: “Dracarys.”
An hour and a half later, she gave us her own interpretation of the word: “Aka ‘Burn the bish.'”
Aka “Burn the bish” ????????
— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019
Time will tell whether Daenerys heeds Missandei’s final words – but we’re guessing she will.