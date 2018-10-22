The Mountain from ‘Game of Thrones’ has married his girlfriend, who is so short she only comes up to his chest

Hafthor Björnsson plays the giant Gregor Clegane, nicknamed “The Mountain,” in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

He posted on Instagram that he had tied the knot with girlfriend Kelsey Henson on Saturday.

At six feet, nine inches, he dwarfs his new wife, who is five feet, two inches.

Due to the height difference the pair make a striking couple in their wedding photos posted on Instagram – in the past fans have been gobsmacked by the difference.

Björnsson announced he was married in the above Instagram post on Saturday, saying: “It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!”

She’s a lifestyle and fitness blogger. The pair regularly post photos together, which left fans shocked by just how big the height difference is.

Like this one:

Henson posted a photo of herself with her new husband on Sunday saying she was “looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life.”

Not only is Björnsson tall, he’s also incredibly strong.

Björnsson won The World’s Strongest Man award in 2018, is the 2018 Arnold Classic Champion, has won Europe’s Strongest Man four times, and is an eight-time winner of Iceland’s Strongest Man.