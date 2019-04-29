Every ‘Game of Thrones’ character who survived the Battle of Winterfell

caption Viserion on “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.” source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four, “The Long Night.”

The Battle of Winterfell took out some fan favorite characters, but also left a large number alive.

Among the living were Daenerys’ two dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal, and Tormund Giantsbane.

Keep reading for a complete list of who survived.

HBO’s epic Battle of Winterfell on Sunday night left a perhaps surprising number of characters unharmed. Among the survivors were both of Daenerys’ dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal, who are shown flying around in the teaser for next week’s episode.

The teaser also shows Tormund Giantsbane, Yohn Royce, Grey Worm and others. Even Ghost made it out alright, since he appears to be standing next to Varys.

See the shot below from next week’s episode.

caption See all the survivors of the Battle of Winterfell. source HBO

Above, you see Tormund all the way to the left carrying a torch. Then comes Jon Snow, Sansa and Arya Stark, Grey worm, and Daenerys. Behind them are Yohn Royce, Jaime Lannister, Ser Brienne of Tarth, Podrick Payne, Varys, Missandei, and Tyrion Lannister.

Bran is, of course, sitting in his wheelchair as usual.

The torch-bearers are heading towards a massive funeral pyre, ready to cremate the ones who fell in the Battle of Winterfell. Among the major characters who died were Jorah Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Lyanna Mormont, and Theon Greyjoy. And of course, the Night King himself was defeated at the hands of Arya.

Watch the teaser for next week’s episode of “Game of Thrones” here, in which Daenerys sets her sights on Cersei Lannister and the Iron Throne once again.