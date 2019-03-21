You can buy official ‘Game of Thrones’ wine for as little as $8

caption Turns out there really is “Game of Thrones” merchandise for everyone. source Vintage Wine Estates

“Game of Thrones” fans can now buy official wines to celebrate the eighth and final season of the show, which returns in April.

The four wines are produced by Vintage Estate Wines and California-based winemaker Bob Cabral.

They come in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, red blend, and Chardonnay.

Prices start at just $8 if ordering through Drizly.

Each bottle is adorned with the sigil of a different house.

If you haven’t heard that “Game of Thrones” is returning for an eighth and final season next month, you must have been living under a rock.

If the trailers weren’t enough of a clue, the consumer market has been flooded with Thrones-themed merchandise of every size, shape, and genre.

There’s “Game of Thrones” Monopoly, “Game of Thrones” whisky, “Game of Thrones” beer, giant chocolate dragon eggs, and even pet beds based on the Iron Throne.

As it turns out, wine lovers too can rejoice as a range of official “Game of Thrones” wines have been released by Vintage Estate Wines and California-based winemaker Bob Cabral.

The wines were first launched in 2017 before the release of season seven in three varieties: Cabernet Sauvignon, red blend, and Chardonnay.

In the summer of last year, the brand added a Pinot Noir to the collection.

caption Wine is a prominent motif in the “Game of Thrones” series, particularly in the hands of Tyrion Lannister. source HBO

The wines start at a very reasonable $8 for the Chardonnay, which you can buy on Drizly in some areas – on the official website, however, it retails at $20.

The red blend also retails at $20 and, while the Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir don’t seem to be available on the official website, you can get them from $38 and $18 respectively via Drizly.

Of course, it wouldn’t be “Game of Thrones” merch without some dynastic branding.

The Chardonnay is adorned with the Lannister sigil: a golden lion, while the red blend exhibits House Targaryen’s three-headed dragon (a nod to the multiple varieties that form the wine).

The most expensive wine, the Cabernet Sauvignon, bears the sigil for House Stark: the dire wolf, and the Pinot Noir comes with a cork imprinted with either the House Tyrell or House Martell sigil.

The product description for the red blend reads: “This blend of select lots is considered among the finest in the Seven Kingdoms by those who prefer dry, robust reds. And we do like red. Often served at feasts, paired with hearty meats, roasts and blackbird pie, poured at Small Council sessions.”

These wines aren’t just gimmicks, though – Cabral was named Winemaker of the Year in 2011 by Wine Enthusiast and has made more than 100 wines scoring 95 points or higher on the 100-point scale.

“I’m a Game of Thrones fan, and these wines capture the complexity of the drama,” Cabral wrote in a statement.

“But the wines also have great pedigree. We source grapes from premier vineyard sites and use the finest winemaking techniques to create wines of incredible richness and texture.”