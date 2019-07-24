Only 1 in 5 people can pass this brainteaser that mismatches the written name of a color and its actual color, can you?

Gili Malinsky
According to the Stroop effect, it should take longer to identify the colors you're actually seeing here.

Samantha Lee/INSIDER

There are all kinds of brainteasers that test our perception and swiftness of mind. The latest? A game created by UK-based lens retailer Lenstore that tests what’s called the Stroop effect.

According to Scientific American, the Stroop effect proves that if the name of a color is presented in a color that doesn’t match, it can affect how quickly a person is able to name the color they’re actually seeing.

“For example,” it says, “if the word ‘red’ is printed in yellow ink it will take a different amount of time for a person to name the color of the ink than if the word ‘red’ is printed in red ink.”

Lenstore’s game presents viewers five matching colors and names and 10 mismatching colors and names. The game flashes the name of a color and asks players to click on the color they’re actually seeing.

The company tested the game out on 2,000 adults and says 79% of respondents got 5/5 for matching colors, while just 21% got 10/10 for the mismatching colors.

Ready to try it out for yourself? The game can be found below.



Were you able to get all of the colors right?