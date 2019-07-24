Only 1 in 5 people can pass this brainteaser that mismatches the written name of a color and its actual color, can you?

caption According to the Stroop effect, it should take longer to identify the colors you’re actually seeing here. source Samantha Lee/INSIDER

According to Scientific American, the Stroop effect proves that when someone sees the name of a color printed in a different color, it can affect how quickly they are able to name the color they’re actually seeing.

UK-based lens company Lenstore created a Stroop effect game measuring how quickly players can identify five matching colors and 10 mismatching colors.

Only 21% of adults who played the game scored 10/10 for the mismatching colors.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

There are all kinds of brainteasers that test our perception and swiftness of mind. The latest? A game created by UK-based lens retailer Lenstore that tests what’s called the Stroop effect.

According to Scientific American, the Stroop effect proves that if the name of a color is presented in a color that doesn’t match, it can affect how quickly a person is able to name the color they’re actually seeing.

“For example,” it says, “if the word ‘red’ is printed in yellow ink it will take a different amount of time for a person to name the color of the ink than if the word ‘red’ is printed in red ink.”

Read more: This optical illusion uses sound to trick your eyes – here’s how it works

Lenstore’s game presents viewers five matching colors and names and 10 mismatching colors and names. The game flashes the name of a color and asks players to click on the color they’re actually seeing.

The company tested the game out on 2,000 adults and says 79% of respondents got 5/5 for matching colors, while just 21% got 10/10 for the mismatching colors.

Ready to try it out for yourself? The game can be found below.