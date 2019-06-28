A gamer lost her sponsorship with a company and received death threats after defending herself against sexist comments by tweeting ‘men are trash’

caption Gabriela Cattuzzo source Gabriela Cattuzzo / Twitch

A gamer and streamer defended herself against a sexist tweet, and subsequently lost her sponsorship with gaming hardware company Razer.

Gabriela Cattuzzo posted a video of her riding a mechanical bull and someone responded: “You can ride me if you want.”

“There’s always going to be f—ed in the head macho man to talk s— and sexualize women until the woman starts making jokes, right?” Cattuzzo replied. “And this is why men are trash.”

Razer posted a statement saying they are against “extremism” and they will not be renewing their contract with Cattuzzo, which expires “within a few days.” This received a mixed response from fans.

Cattuzzo then tweeted saying she would be taking a break from social media because of death threats being sent towards her family and friends.

The internet can be a tough place, especially when you’re a woman.

The gaming world can be particularly challenging with trolls sending sexist insults and even rape threats to women in the industry.

In a series of tweets on June 21, gamer Gabriela Cattuzzo defended herself against a sexist remark, but ended up losing her sponsorship with the gaming hardware manufacturing company Razer.

In the tweets, she responded to another Twitter user who commented on a video of her riding a mechanical bull by saying: “You can ride me if you want.”

“There’s always going to be f—ed in the head macho man to talk s— and sexualize women until the woman starts making jokes, right?” Cattuzzo said in now-deleted tweets, according to Kotaku.

“And this is why men are trash.” She added that “those who are not, are exceptions.”

A lengthy debate ensued on Twitter between Cattuzzo, fans, and critics of her words.

On June 23, Cattuzzo apologized for her phrasing, deleted the tweets, and wrote a new one.

“I reacted rudely to the boy who made a bad joke and ended up cursing a lot of people in the process, and I apologize for that,” she said. “I do not apologize for having defended me. I will always defend myself.”

However, to Razer, the damage had been done, and the company said it would not be renewing its contract with Cattuzzo.

In a tweet translated by Ruqayyah Moynihan, Business Insider’s Translations Editor, the company said: “With reference to recent events, we would like to make clear that influencer Gabi Cattuzzo is not a spokesperson for Razer and was never an ambassador/representative for the company.”

It went on to say that Cattuzzo was “part of a team of influencers who were enlisted to use and publicize the brand’s products.”

“Since the start, we as gamers have always faced all types of prejudices and stereotypes head-on – and we will continue fighting to ensure this sort of situation doesn’t repeat itself,” it said.

“Razer Brazil would like to reiterate that the opinions of its influencers do not necessarily represent or reflect the opinions of our company as a whole – we are completely opposed to any form of discrimination be it sexual, religious, or political, and we’re against any type of intolerance or extremism.

“The contract of this influencer will expire within the next few days and will not be renewed.”

The decision received a mixed response.

“What a shame that is the position that you have chosen,” wrote gamer and YouTuber mikannn. “As a Razer woman and customer, I am sorry that they posted this without taking the whole situation into account.”

Cattuzzo also posted a long explanation on Twitlonger, where she said people had started a “witch hunt” against her after the tweet, and her true intention was that 90% of the harassment she received is from men.

“The intention was never to be a misandrist and much less to insult ALL men (because as I said, there are exceptions),” she said.

“Please understand: I post photos every day, and every day the majority of the comments are offensive or sexualizing something that doesn’t have to be sexualised. The men who comment with interesting things or non-offensive comments here on Twitter are few (and for these people I am thankful, they are the exceptions that redeem my day).”

She added that she does not usually respond to offensive comments, and just ignores or blocks them. But this time she made the wrong decision.

“I know that many do not agree with what I said and, to a certain extent, I myself saw that it was toxic after I analyzed the situation as a whole,” she said.

On June 24, she tweeted she would be taking a break from social media because of death threats being sent towards her family and friends.

“Do not worry about me, I’m taking this time to reflect how I can improve as a person in relation to everything that happened. Thanks,” she said.

INSIDER has reached out to Cattuzzo for comment.