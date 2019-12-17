Gamers all over just got a one-up, after Singapore set up a global body to give e-sports prestige and legitimacy

Estimated e-sports revenue in 2019 surpassed US$1 billion in 2019, with audiences projected by Newzoo to grow to 453.8 million people, an annual growth of 15 per cent. GEF

Gamers, rejoice: your favourite hobby just got a huge one-up in legitimacy, and it’s all thanks to Singapore.

The little red dot will be home to the world’s first-ever global e-sports body, Chris Chan, secretary-general of Singapore’s National Olympic Council, announced on Monday (Dec 16).

Chan will also take the lead at the Global Esports Federation (GEF) as president.

At a launch event, Chan said he wanted to blend the fast-growing digital sport – which is now a billion-dollar industry – with traditional Olympic sport values.

The GEF will aim to develop for e-sports credibility, legitimacy, and prestige by leveraging the “history, foundations, values of sport, and the principle of harnessing technology and innovation for sports”, he said.

Two of the GEF’s first tasks are to develop a global governance structure and guidelines, and to create and stage an annual flagship game event. The first Global E-Sport Games is slated to arrive as early as 2020, it said.

Other objectives laid out so far include:

To encourage and support the establishment of national e-sports federations with a set of relevant standards, guidelines and regulations;

To establish an athlete commission, with a focus on athlete well-being, development of standards for fair play, career support, and education to ensure safe, doping-free and ethically compliant practices; and

To convene and stage e-sports competitions, conventions, fora and development programmes.

Aside from Chan, the body will also be led by Charmaine Crooks, a five-time Canadian Olympian; Wei Jizhong, an honorary life vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia; and Edward Cheng, vice president of Chinese conglomerate Tencent, which is also GEF’s founding global partner.

GEF said in a statement that e-sports is “one of the most exciting and fastest growing competitive sports around the world”.

Research firm Newzoo previously predicted that global e-sports revenue will surpass US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) for the first time in 2019, growing to US$1.1 billion. This is a year-on-year growth of 26.7 per cent.

E-sports has an estimated audience of 453.8 million people this year, representing an annual growth of 15 per cent, Newzoo said.

The Straits Times

E-sports made its debut as a medalled sport in this month’s SEA Games, which saw a Malaysian professor scoring his country’s first gold medal in Hearthstone.

Singapore also won its first e-sports medal in Hearthstone, with Chew Khai Kiat winning bronze, while Thailand took home the silver.

Read Also: