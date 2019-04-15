‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams reveals what Arya was really thinking during that flirty moment with Gendry

caption Gendry and Arya traveled together throughout seasons two and three. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode one, “Winterfell.”

In a behind-the-scenes video, posted Monday, Maisie Williams shed some light on an out-of-character moment for Arya Stark on the eighth season premiere.

Arya is reunited with her old friend Gendry, and they exchange some flirty banter and glances.

“I think for Arya, it’s remembering who she was before,” Williams said. “Like, ‘I used to be that girl, and that’s who I was in love with and thought I’d follow to the end of the world.'”

In a behind-the-scenes video from HBO, posted Monday, Maisie Williams shed some light on one of her character’s much-discussed moments from Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” premiere: Arya Stark’s reunion with her old friend, Gendry (played by Joe Dempsie).

“I think for Arya, it’s remembering who she was before,” Williams said. “Like, ‘I used to be that girl and that’s who I was in love with and thought I’d follow to the end of the world.'”

The eighth and final season of the popular fantasy drama kicked off with an hour-long episode on Sunday, simply titled “Winterfell,” featuring callbacks to earlier seasons and numerous sentimental reunions, in addition to Arya and Gendry’s moment.

Read more: Here’s a complete guide to all the meaningful reunions on the season 8 premiere episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

A little more than halfway into the premiere, Arya visits the armory in Winterfell to request a personalized weapon. She finds Gendry, a skilled blacksmith, whom she hasn’t seen since season three.

Read more: Here’s a closer look at the weapon Arya specially requested for the coming battle on ‘Game of Thrones’

When Arya tells Gendry that he’s gotten better at his craft, he replies, “So have you. I mean, you look – good.”

Gendry then complains about the cold and Arya suggests that Gendry stay close to the forge for warmth. He counters with, “Is that a command, Lady Stark?”

“Don’t call me that,” Arya replies.

“As you wish, m’lady,” he says.

caption Gendry elicits a rare smile from Arya. source HBO

The flirtatious banter is fairly out-of-character for season eight Arya, who has become a fiercely independent and highly trained assassin.

But Williams’s characterization of the scene puts this tender interaction into context: Seeing Gendry reminds Arya of a more innocent time in her life. And, apparently, viewers were spot-on when they saw sparks flying between them.

Read more: Arya’s flirtatious moment on the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere has fans swooning

Their interaction in the armory mirrors former conversations they’ve had and jokes they’ve shared. Both outlaws, Arya and Gendry developed a close bond throughout seasons two and three. Gendry, an orphaned bastard, would often tease Arya about her high-born status and call her “m’lady.”

caption On season two, Arya and Gendry were captives together at Harrenhal. source HBO

On season three, after traveling together for some time, Arya discovered that Gendry wasn’t planning to join her on her journey back to Winterfell. Instead, he wanted to join the Brotherhood Without Banners: “These men are brothers. They’re a family. I’ve never had a family.”

“I can be your family,” Arya replied.

“You wouldn’t be my family,” Gendry countered. “You’d be ‘my lady.'”

The following episode was the last time Arya and Gendry saw each other until the premiere; the Brotherhood Without Banners sold Gendry to Melisandre, who used him for blood magic.

Arya was so angry that she even temporarily added Melisandre, Beric Dondarrion, and Thoros of Myr to her list of kill targets.

caption On season three, episode five, Arya was devastated when Gendry decided to leave her. source HBO

Arya and Gendry have both been through a lot since they last saw each other, so it may be difficult or uncomfortable for them to slip back into an easy friendship.

“He still thinks that she’s the same girl that he left beforehand,” Dempsie said in the behind-the-scenes video.