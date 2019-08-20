A ton of gorgeous new trailers for major upcoming games just arrived — here are the 10 best ones

caption Norman Reedus, of “The Walking Dead,” plays the main character in “Death Stranding.” source Kojima Productions

A major European video game conference, Gamescom 2019, is happening this week in Cologne, Germany.

Alongside the week-long event, a ton of new game trailers were released for some of this year’s most-anticipated games.

Everything from “Death Stranding” to “Gears 5” to “NBA 2K20” got new trailers – and we’ve collected the best ones below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Every June, the video game industry’s biggest players get together in Los Angeles for the annual E3 video game trade show.

A lesser-known but even larger conference happens in August, but instead of LA it’s in Cologne, Germany. The event is known as “Gamescom,” and it’s the largest gaming event in the world by a large margin.

Though it’s not super well-known in the States, the massive event always yields a ton of new trailers and information about the year’s biggest games – it’s the last major chance for games to get your attention before the holiday shopping season, after all.

We’ve gathered up the best new trailers from this year’s Gamescom and dropped them below:

1. Not one, not two, but <em>three</em> new trailers for “Death Stranding”:

Here’s number two:

And finally, number three:

2. “Gears 5”

3. “Kerbal Space Program 2”

4. “NBA 2K20”

5. “Need for Speed: Heat”

6. “Dead By Daylight” gets two major characters from “Stranger Things”:

7. “Destiny 2: Shadowkeep”

8. “Predator: Hunting Grounds”

9. “Ori & The Blind Forest” — a Microsoft-published game coming to Nintendo’s Switch:

10. “Disintegration”