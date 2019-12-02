GameStop’s Cyber Monday deals end today — get the best deals on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more

caption GameStop has lots of great Cyber Monday deals. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Updated on 12/2/2019 at 6:10 p.m. ET

GameStop’s Cyber Monday event is well underway. You’ll find discounts on video game consoles, games, accessories, toys, board games, subscription services, and more. But get a move on: GameStop’s Cyber Monday sales end today.

Currently, you can take $100-$150 off select PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles; get a free pre-owned game when you buy two pre-owned games (select titles); get $200 off select HTC Vive VR headsets; $30 off the Arctis 3 headset from SteelSeries; and save up to 40% on computer accessories.

See more below for our recommended deals. We will be updating this page throughout Cyber Monday for any additional discounts from GameStop.

PlayStation 4 deals:

Xbox One deals:

Nintendo Switch deals:

PC deals:

Toys and collectibles deals:

Other deals:

GameStop Cyber Monday 2019 ad

GameStop’s Cyber Monday 2019 ad has been live for a while now. Deals include up to 50% off video games, $100 off Playstation 4 consoles, $100 to $150 off Xbox consoles, and a $25 gift coupon when you buy the Nintendo Switch.

We checked Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, and the deals on consoles are largely the same aside from the $25 gift card offers on Switch consoles, but prices may differ when it comes to select games and accessories. GameStop sells refurbished and pre-owned products and those are also getting discounted.

GameStop Cyber Monday FAQs:

caption The PS4 is on sale this Cyber Monday. source Gamestop

How much is a PS4 at GameStop on Cyber Monday?

The PlayStation 4 Pro is marked down to $299.99 for Cyber Monday. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 (1TB) is down to as low as $199.99 in various bundles. Unfortunately, the $199.99 is no longer available online. Call your local GameStop to see if any are in stock.

Is the Nintendo Switch on sale for Cyber Monday?

The only Nintendo Switch console deal at GameStop is a $25 gift card. Otherwise, we’re not seeing significant discounts on this popular console at GameStop or anywhere else.

How much is NBA2k19 on Cyber Monday?

On Cyber Monday, NBA2k19 is on sale for $19.97.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

See more Cyber Monday sales and deals: