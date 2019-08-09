Jaguars sixth-round rookie quarterback got hit so hard in his first game that his helmet flew off

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew got sacked so hard in his NFL debut that his helmet flew off.

It was a forgettable debut for Minshew, who completed 7-of-14 passes for 46 yards with no touchdowns, but he likely won’t forget his welcome-to-the-NFL moment.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew got his “welcome-to-the-NFL” moment early in his NFL debut.

In the second quarter of the Jaguars’ first preseason game on Thursday, Minshew, a sixth-round pick, bobbled a snap and got drilled by the Baltimore Ravens’ Kenny Young.

Minshew fell backward several yards and his helmet popped off, as Young ran into the end zone to celebrate the big hit.

Watch the hit below:

It was a forgettable night for Minshew, who completed 7-of-14 passes for 46 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The Jaguars lost the game, 29-0.

He likely won’t forget the hit anytime soon.