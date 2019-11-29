Garmin has slashed the price of its popular Forerunner 645 running watch for Black Friday — save $200 at Amazon

source Amazon

This Black Friday on Amazon, Garmin is taking $200 off its celebrated Forerunner 645 GPS running watch on Amazon – a discount of 50% off. This sale runs through the end of Black Friday.

The best Garmin Forerunner 645 Black Friday deal

Though several other competitors have entered the space in recent years, Garmin has been at the top of the activity tracker industry since its founding 30 years ago. Garmin does a superb job of staying ahead of the latest trends offering devices that not only excel as fitness trackers, but also double as smartwatches.

The Forerunner 645 features Wi-Fi connectivity and sends you notifications when you get calls, texts, or updates from your apps. The waterproof design ensures durability, whether you’re swimming or riding through a storm. And Garmin offers a full suite of detailed metrics, including training load, heart rate, distance, speed, splits, and more. You can even access Garmin Pay for contactless payment solutions.

As an active person, I’m always wearing my Garmin Forerunner 945 (originally $599.99), which is now $100 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and Kohl’s (plus you get $150 in Kohl’s cash good until December 9). I’ve used Garmin devices for more than a decade, and I applaud the company’s commitment to durability, quality, and innovation. I enjoy the Garmin Connect community, where I can obtain training advice and compare my workouts to those of my friends. And I’m always learning more about the countless metrics used to gauge my workouts. It has really turned my running and cycling into a science.

Whether you’re looking to get a leg up on your New Year’s Resolution or need holiday gift ideas for those on your list, the Garmin Forerunner 645 is a great deal.

