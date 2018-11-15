Garth Brooks teared up while performing a never-before-released song dedicated to his wife Trisha Yearwood

By
Anjelica Oswald, Insider
-
Garth Brooks looks at wife Trisha Yearwood in the audience.

caption
Garth Brooks looks at wife Trisha Yearwood in the audience.
source
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and ABC

  • Garth Brooks performed a never-before-heard song for his wife Trisha Yearwood at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Brooks became emotional as he played the new song “Stronger Than Me” for the first time as Yearwood tearfully watched.
  • Watch the performance below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.