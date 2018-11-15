Garth Brooks teared up while performing a never-before-released song dedicated to his wife Trisha Yearwood

- source
- Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and ABC
- Garth Brooks performed a never-before-heard song for his wife Trisha Yearwood at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
- Brooks became emotional as he played the new song “Stronger Than Me” for the first time as Yearwood tearfully watched.
- Watch the performance below.
.@garthbrooks wrote a song for his wife, and we all got to hear it for the first time. ♥ #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/6z0OHG26MH
— 9Gem (@9Gem) November 15, 2018
