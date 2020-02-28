Garth Brooks wore a Barry Sanders Lions jersey to a Detroit concert and Trump fans thought he was supporting Bernie Sanders

caption Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. source Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Country music icon Garth Brooks wore a Lions jersey featuring NFL icon Barry Sanders’ name to a concert in Detroit on February 22.

He later posted a photo of his back, displaying Sanders’ name on the jersey, on Instagram.

Supporters of President Donald Trump were quick to accuse Brooks of making his music “political” on Instagram, and questioned if he was supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders with the jersey.

But Brooks told fans in Detroit that he was wearing the jersey because he loved Barry Sanders, and said they both went to Oklahoma State University.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Country music icon Garth Brooks wore a Barry Sanders Lions jersey to a Detroit concert over the weekend, and the move confused Trump fans who thought he was supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Brooks shared a photo of himself in the jersey on Instagram, where supporters of President Donald Trump accused the country star of making things “political.”

In reality, Brooks was just supporting his favorite Lions icon – former running back and NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders – with the jersey.

According to MLive, the Detroit crowd at Ford Field on February 22 started changing “Barry! Barry! Barry!” as Brooks walked on stage, in the same way fans did when Sanders took the field during his decade-long career with the Lions.

“You guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion in this jersey. I love this man,” Sanders told the crowd. “And I can vouch for him first-hand from way back when he just came out of Kansas and got to Oklahoma State. He’s also one of the greatest human beings that you’ll ever get to witness and be with. He’s a good cat. It’s an honor to wear this jersey tonight.”

Brooks, 58, competed in javelin throw at Oklahoma State University just years before Sanders won the Heisman while playing at the school.

But fans online apparently didn’t get the memo that Brooks and Barry Sanders had a long history.

People are trying to help, but it seems others don’t like to research so much? pic.twitter.com/BddZIfj8ZL — Jason Vincent (@jasoncvincent) February 27, 2020

“Can’t you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. Thought you were different,” one person commented on his Instagram post.

Another wrote: “If this is for Bernie Sanders, I’m done with you. I thought you were a true American that loves Our Country?”

“Love you. Hate the shirt,” another fan wrote.

In 2016, Brooks hit headlines when it was reported that he had turned down Trump’s invite to perform at his inauguration ceremony.

He later clarified reports, saying he never agreed to perform because he needed to solidify his tour schedule.

“We can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country,” he said at the time. “And may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions that he makes in this country’s name as well.”