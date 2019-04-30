GATES Announces Third Edition of Indonesia Business Channel Summit

Event will draw VADs & System Integrators from across the country; 18-20 June 2019 at Grand Mirage Resort in Bali

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 April 2019 – GATES announces the next Indonesia Business Channel Summit: 18-20 June at Grand Mirage Resort & Thalasso in Nusa Dua, Bali. The Summit will bring together international technology vendors with channel executives from across Indonesia — those important distributors, System Integrators and VARs that form the backbone of the ICT channel in this vast, dynamic marketplace.

The by-invitation-only summit connects local channel with international technology vendors. The unique format hosts an informative conference with leading industry voices, arranges pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with technology brands, and creates valuable networking opportunities making it an efficient business platform.

A 3-Day Annual Summit, GATES provides ICT Vendors & Channel Executives with a range of benefits above and beyond a traditional trade show. Participants have an opportunity to interact and engage with one another using a range of tools available:

Pre-scheduled One-on-One Meeting allows all participants to arrange meetings in advance to get the maximum value

Inspiring and Informative Content: keynotes and workshops with market insights, business strategies, useful business cases for the best practices

Networking Opportunities where channel leaders can network with their peer group, build new business relationships and hear first-hand from vendor executives and industry leaders

The ICT Leader’s Golf Tournament organized for C-Level Channel Executives participating at the GATES Summit also provides an opportunity for the Vendors and Channels to network informally while enjoying a good game of Golf.

Ashish Kapahi, CEO at GATES, said, “The GATES platform unites and empowers the ICT channel community. We’re focused on providing vital information and insights, as well as connecting the right relationships, to drive the business forward. GATES is truly a pan-Indonesian event and welcomed channel executives from 15 cities last year.”

The conference will focus on topics relevant to the ICT channel in Indonesia, such as smart financing, mergers & acquisitions, technology trends, business directions and more. A series of Keynotes and interactive workshops will provide executives an opportunity to understand these important issues impacting Indonesia’s ICT channel landscape.



GATES will host the prestigious Indonesia ICT Industry Excellence Awards 2019 at the Gala Dinner. Through live electronic voting, channel partners will recognize vendors for their exceptional channel performance in Indonesia over the past year.



The event is being held from 18-20 June 2019 @ Grand Mirage Resort & Thalasso in Nusa Dua, Bali. For more information, please visit http://corp.thegates.biz/summit/.

About GATES APAC Pte Ltd.:

A leader in the industry channel ecosystems, GATES facilitates accelerated go to markets for organizations across technology verticals. GATES Channel Summits are a must-attend Senior Executive Summits where vendors & channels engage in a pre-scheduled meeting format followed by inspiring key notes, market insights, business strategies, useful business cases generating many business opportunities.