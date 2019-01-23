GATES Consumer Channel Summit, Southeast Asia Empowers Tech Retail in the Region

GATES will bring together consumer tech channels – top Retailers, E-tailers and Distributors from 10 countries – for meetings with vendors, conference and gala awards; 20-22 March 2019 in Bangkok.

BANGKOK, THAILAND / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 January 2019 – Organizers of GATES Summit announce the next event will unite consumer technology channels across Southeast Asia. GATES will bring together international technology vendors with top channel executives from ten countries in the region — the retailers, e-tailers and specialist distributors who drive the consumer technology business in this large, dynamic marketplace — for meetings, conference, business networking and gala awards.













The GATES Consumer Channel Summit, Southeast Asia will be held 20-22 March 2019 at the Centara Grand Hotel at Central Plaza Ladprao in Bangkok, Thailand. The three-day event provides technology vendors and channel executives with a range of benefits above and beyond a traditional trade show, with a series of powerful opportunities to interact and engage with one another:

Pre-scheduled 1-on-1 Meetings : plan meetings in advance to get the maximum efficiency and value from the event

Inspiring and Informative Content : hear firsthand from top experts and influencers during the conference’s keynotes, market insight sessions, panel discussion and more

Business Networking : connect with channel leaders, build new business relationships and discuss with vendor executives

Ryan Mackey, Director at GATES, says: “Southeast Asia represents an incredible growth opportunity for vendors and channel partners — a large and young population, solid GDP growth, and the world’s fastest-growing internet market. With a combined population of 635 million, the region offers a huge addressable market. We are looking to create an unrivalled opportunity to meet top channel influencers from across this burgeoning market at one place, one time.”





GATES Summit will bring together channel partners from across this vast, populous region — expanding vendors’ reach beyond the commercial capitals of Singapore and Bangkok to include cities and markets that represent the full potential of the Southeast Asian market. Since the launch of the event, organizers report strong momentum and positive responses from channel partners keen to participate in the event.

Ben Tan, Country CEO at COURTS Singapore, says: “Team GATES brings together a credible platform and solutions for companies to grow their business with the ICT and CE channels in Asia. I look forward to meeting with distributors and vendors from across the region to exchange ideas and discuss industry trends and practices.”





Participating vendors will represent the full range of consumer technology categories including computing, mobile & IT, consumer electronics, gaming and home appliances. The GATES “Innovations Zone” will showcase the hottest ready-for-retail products, from connected devices and wearables to new entrants in the IoT space.





Yasir ALkarr, Executive Director at Promate Technologies, says, “We became one of the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle technology brands through our ability to appreciate and adapt to local market conditions. This is particularly true in Southeast Asia where our winning products, position and partnerships have propelled the business to new heights. GATES serves as an accelerator, meeting current partners and new retailers, to fuel our growth in the region.”

The GATES conference program will feature top speakers from the industry, including executives from sponsor TOSHIBA and Knowledge Partner GfK Market Insights. A panel discussion will bring forward leading channel partners to share their experience and engage in Q&A with the audience. The GATES SMARTPITCH is an informative and entertaining session for vendors to showcase their most innovative technologies at the event.





Pascal Bollon, Regional Director for Market Insights at GfK said, “We are proud to be a knowledge partner at GATES Consumer Channel Summit, Southeast Asia. With the latest market insights on the consumer durables and tech industry, executives are better equipped to make critical decisions for their businesses. I look forward to being a part of the GATES conference, meeting with vendors and channel partners, and sharing GfK insights on the current trends and directions in the region’s consumer technology market.”





GATES will host the prestigious Southeast Asia ICT Industry Excellence Awards 2019 at the Gala Dinner. Through live electronic voting, channel partners recognized vendors for their exceptional channel performance in the region over the past year.

The event will be held from 20-22 March 2019 at the Centara Grand Hotel at Central Plaza Ladprao in Bangkok, Thailand. Channel executives are invited from ten countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit www.thegates.biz

Follow GATES on Twitter @GATES_Summit

About GATES APAC Pte. Ltd.

A leader in industry channel ecosystems, GATES helps facilitate accelerated go-to-markets for organizations across Technology Verticals through strategy and sales. Based in Singapore, GATES has built an extensive network of channels in the APAC region, addressing some of the fastest growing markets in the world. GATES hosts events including CONSUMER CHANNEL (retailers, etailers and specialist distributors) for Southeast Asia and BUSINESS CHANNELS (system integrators, resellers and value added distributors) for Indonesia, India and Vietnam.