GAUSSIN and ST Engineering LS have won a contract for 86 Full Elec AGVs 65 tons to equip the Port of Singapore

A 1st tranche has been awarded as part of the Tuas Megaport project in Singapore

HERICOURT, FRANCE – EQS – 25 March 2019 – GAUSSIN Manugistique (EURONEXT GROWTH FR0010342329) has announced that its 100% autonomous, 100% electric AGV PERFORMANCE® 65 tons vehicle has been selected by the operator of the port of Singapore for its Tuas Megaport extension project.













A firm order for a 1st tranche of 86 AGV PERFORMANCE® vehicles has been received by ST Engineering Land System, Gaussin’s partner and licensee for the territory of Singapore.

This emblematic contract from one of the world’s leading port operators validates the technological advance, know-how, robustness and reliability of the Gaussin autonomous patented vehicles trialled in Singapore since 2018.

This order for 86 AGV PERFORMANCE® will generate turnover for GAUSSIN from the 1st half of 2019 via the licence granted to ST Engineering Land System, the latter financing the entire project.





The Tuas Megaport project, which is intended to provide Singapore with state-of-the-art port infrastructure, will double its capacity to 65 million containers (TEU) shipped annually in the medium term, and will eventually increase this figure to 100 million containers.





A total of 2,000 AGVs will be needed for the 1st phase, and regular invitations to tender will be issued over a period of 10 years.

GAUSSIN announced at the beginning of last October (cf. press release dated 2 October 2018) the signing of an exclusive 20-year contract – until 2038 -, including an upfront fee and royalties on future sales, with the land systems division of ST Engineering, a Singapore-based multinational specialising in defence and engineering technology listed on the Singapore stock exchange, enabling it to manufacture, promote, distribute and sell the ultra fast-loading FULL ELEC AGV PERFORMANCE® vehicles in Singapore.

About Gaussin

Gaussin Manugistique® is specialised in the auditing of handling processes and the development of wheeled handling systems used to place and transport heavy, bulky or fragile loads. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN Manugistique boasts a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: Energy, Transport, the Environment and Raw Materials. Gaussin Manugistique® has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 16 June 2010. Gaussin shares have been listed in the E2 trading group (public offering) since 20 July 2012, after AMF approval 12-360 was secured on 17/07/12 for the prospectus, available free of charge from www.gaussin.com.

About ST Engineering Land Systems

ST Engineering is a global defence technology and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. Incorporated in 1997 and headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering ranks among the major companies listed on the Singapore Exchange, and is one of Asia’s leading engineering groups.

ST Engineering relies on a global network of subsidiaries and related companies with approximately 22,000 employees serving customers in Asia, the Americas, Europe and Oceania.

A leader in each of its core businesses, ST Engineering contributes innovation and technology to create multi-disciplinary, intelligent engineering solutions for its defence, government and business applications customers.