GAUSSIN awards ST Engineering’s Land Systems arm an exclusive licence to manufacture and market the AGV PERFORMANCE® in Singapore

The licence awarded comprising an entry fee plus royalties on future sales for the next 20 years





HERICOURT, FRANCE – EQS – 16 October 2018 – GAUSSIN Manugistique (EURONEXT GROWTH FR0010342329) has announced a 20-year exclusive licensing contract set to last until 2038 with the land systems arm of ST Engineering, a global technology, defence and engineering company listed on the SGX, to manufacture, promote, distribute and market the PERFORMANCE® ultra-fast charge FULL ELEC AGV in Singapore.

PERFORMANCE ULTRA-FAST CHARGE FULL ELEC AGV The PERFORMANCE® ultra-fast charge FULL ELEC AGV in operation since March 2018 in a Singapore container terminal

1. The PERFORMANCE® ultra-fast charge FULL ELEC AGV: GAUSSIN’s 70-tonne automated big robot

In May 2016 (see press release dated 11 May 2016), Groupe GAUSSIN received an order from a Singapore port operator for two FULL ELEC AGVs. The order was issued as part of an initial call for tenders for the Singapore port automation programme.



The PERFORMANCE FULL ELEC AGVs were designed and produced under a co-development agreement between GAUSSIN and the local port authority that includes shipment of the vehicles plus three fast charge FULL ELEC PowerPacks and their delivery in March 2018. This key milestone culminated in a Certificate of Final Completion (SAT) marking the final validation of the two vehicles. While the tests were underway in Singapore, GAUSSIN field experts provided comprehensive training on site. 2. The licensing business model gets the go-ahead

The licence awarded to ST Engineering’s Land Systems arm, comprising an entry fee plus royalties on future sales, involves the Ultra-Fast Charge PERFORMANCE® AGV for Singapore. This licence includes know-how, patents and software developed over the past several years by GAUSSIN and will form part of the Group’s Smart Mobility offerings for the industrial and manufacturing industries. This licensing contract validates Groupe GAUSSIN’s know-how and patents on advanced technologies in reliable, robust heavy-duty automated electric vehicles. This model also confirms the interest shown by major international industrial groups in the technologies developed by Gaussin for its new product lines aimed at the shipping, airport, logistics and industrial sectors. 3. Gaussin and ST Engineering a winning Team “The joining of forces of Gaussin and ST Engineering allows for a perfect match extends our suite of automation solutions to customers by capitalizing on Gaussin’s disruptive technology and building on ST Engineering’s engineering capabilities and global network” said William Lee, SVP/GM, Logistics Automation, Robotics and Autonomous Systems Business, ST Engineering. Christophe Gaussin, CEO and Chairman, commented “The signature of this licence agreement allows us to up the scales for the commercialization of our AGVs while ensuring a long term promise to the market“. Both teams have begun working together with enthusiasm and additional drive for robotics and artificial intelligence. Upcoming events: MONDIAL TECH Paris from 4 to 14 October Airport Solutions Dubai on 8 October 2018 ITAP Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific on 16 to 18 October 2018



About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN MANUGISTIQUE® specialises in auditing handling processes and producing wheeled systems for loading and transporting heavy, bulky or delicate goods. With more than 50,000 handling vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN Manugistique enjoys a strong reputation in four rapidly growing markets: Energy, Transportation, Environment and Raw Materials. GAUSSIN MANUGISTIQUE® has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 16 June 2010. Since 20 July 2012, GAUSSIN shares have been listed on the E2 quotation group (Public Offering), since obtaining AMF Approval no. 12 -360 dated 17/07/12 on the Prospectus, available free of charge on www.gaussin.com .

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 22,000 people across offices in Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, serving customers in the defence, government and commercial segments in more than 100 countries. With more than 500 smart city projects across 70 cities in its track record, the Group continues to help transform cities through its suite of Smart Mobility, Smart Security and Smart Environment solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of S$6.62b in FY2017 and it ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, MSCI Singapore, SGX ESG Transparency Index and SGX ESG Leaders Index. For more information, visit www.stengg.com.*