Everything you need to know about Gavin de Becker, the security expert leading Jeff Bezos’ investigation into his leaked text messages

Like many of his peers, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a private security detail. His team is led by a security expert named Gavin de Becker.

The Daily Beast recently reported that de Becker is leading an investigation into the leak of text messages sent between Bezos and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez, with whom the CEO is said to have an extramarital relationship.

De Becker is a well-known expert on security and protection of public figures, and has worked with the Justice Department, the CIA, and even advised prosecutors in the OJ Simpson criminal case.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gavin de Becker.

In January, the National Enquirer published leaked text messages between Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez, as part of its investigation of their alleged affair.

Now, Bezos has tasked his personal chief of security, Gavin de Becker, with tracking down the party (or parties) responsible for the leak, reports the Daily Beast. In particular, he’s said to be investigating the possibility that Michael Sanchez, Lauren’s brother, was involved.

The 64-year-old de Becker is an established security expert, who founded a private security firm used by federal agencies to protect government officials and public figures. He’s also something of a celebrity in his own right: De Becker consulted in the criminal prosecution of OJ Simpson, wrote a New York Times-bestselling book, assisted President Ronald Reagan with security, and made two appearances on “Oprah” to discuss his work.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gavin de Becker, and his investigation into the leaked texts:

Gavin de Becker, 64, is acknowledged as a premiere security expert. He’s provided protection and consultation to government officials, prominent celebrities, and major Fortune 500 corporations. He’s been called “not just another Hollywood bodyguard, but the security guru to the stars.”

caption Gavin de Becker source Oprah

Source: CSO Online

He runs a private security firm called Gavin de Becker & Associates, established in 1978. According to GDBA’s website, its employees “provide consultation on security programs, and protective coverage at home, during travel, and at public appearances.” The firm has reportedly ran security for celebrities including Madonna, Cher, and John Travolta.

source REUTERS/Larry Downing

Source: Gavin de Becker & Associates, The Lakeland Ledger Archives

De Becker spearheaded the development of MOSAIC, which is widely used to evaluate threat levels posed to high-risk individuals and predict any future violence. The online questionnaire used for the assessment is publicly available for people to access themselves.

caption A screenshot from the MOSAIC Method system. source Gavin de Becker & Associates

Source: MOSAIC Method

MOSAIC has been used by the US Marshals, the CIA, nationwide police departments, and more. “Just owning a gun — when you recognize that hundreds of millions of people do — that’s not enough to put you over or under with regard to a safety evaluation. There are so many other factors that are more unique,” de Becker said on the podcast “Art of Charm” in 2017.

source Greg Kahn / Stringer

Source: Art of Charm, MOSAIC Method

De Becker is the author of multiple books about survival instincts and protection from violence. This includes the 1997 book “The Gift of Fear: Survival Signs that Protect Us From Violence,” which spent multiple weeks at No. 4 on the New York Times’ bestseller list.

source Amazon

Source: Amazon, Los Angeles Times

De Becker’s writing on the threats of violence has been widely lauded. One of his biggest supporters is Oprah Winfrey, who had de Becker on her show in 2008 to talk about his work with domestic violence cases and answer audience questions.

caption Gavin de Becker on Oprah’s talk show in 2008. source Oprah

Source: Oprah

His notable career and work has led to de Becker being called on for numerous high-profile security details and consultations. President Ronald Reagan appointed de Becker to head security for high-profile guests of the First Family. He was called in as a consultant for the prosecution in the case against OJ Simpson when he was being tried for murder. Bill Cosby hired de Becker to investigate his son’s murder in 1997.

caption Ronald Reagan, former US president. source Wikimedia Commons

Source: Ronald Regan Presidential Library & Museum, CSO Online, NYTimes

De Becker apparently has close personal relationships with some famous celebrities outside of work. De Becker gave a eulogy at the memorial service for the late Star Wars actress, Carrie Fisher. “By knowing you, Carrie Fisher, we all hit the jackpot,” he told the crowd.

Source: The Wrap

Recently, de Becker and his security firm have established The Private Suite, a remote terminal located insider LAX so paying members can have an elite pre-flight experience without the crowds and lines.

source Courtesy of The Private Suite

Source: Business Insider

With an unofficial nickname like “security guru to the stars,” the choice of de Becker and his firm to lead Bezos’ security detail is not surprising. Amazon reportedly spent $1.6 million in the 2018 fiscal year on security for Bezos.

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: WIRED

Most recently, de Becker has been tasked with leading an investigation into the leak of text messages between Jeff Bezos and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez. These intimate texts between the couple were published in the National Enquirer, which reported the alleged affair just after the Amazon CEO had announced he and his wife, Mackenzie, were getting divorced.

Source: Business Insider

De Becker confirmed to the Daily Beast that he was investigating the leak of the texts, and named Lauren Sanchez’s brother, Michael, as “among the people we’ve been speaking with and looking at.” Michael Sanchez has personal and business ties to people close to Donald Trump, including Carter Page and Roger Stone. Michael Sanchez reportedly has suggested the “deep state” was responsible for obtaining the texts from Bezos’ phone.

caption Roger Stone with a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: Daily Beast