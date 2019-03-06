GAX (Global Asset Exchange) Announces Tokenized Asset Exchange at Hong Kong Blockchain Week

Leading blockchain company Skrumble Technologies announces launch of the first regulated security token trading exchange at Hong Kong Blockchain Week

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 March 2019 – Global Asset Exchange (GAX) is an institutional-grade trading exchange for buying and selling regulated securities (STOs) globally. Today, at Hong Kong Blockchain Week hosted by Nexchange Group, Skrumble Technologies President & Co-Founder Eric Lifson announced contract to build GAX. GAX will host and securely facilitate the trading of verified tokenized assets, beginning a new era of corporate finance with greatly improved accountability to individual shareholders and less brokers or intermediaries.





Since launch of Bitcoin in 2008, the concept of highly divisible, globally-traded digital assets and its benefits have begun disrupting traditional institutions.





According to expert and Securitize Founder & CEO Carlos Domingo, “It’s inevitable that security tokens will transform equity like Bitcoin has transformed currency, because they afford the owner a direct, liquid, economic interest and the expedited delivery of proceeds. Every ownership can be tokenized, which is a massive multi-trillion-dollar addressable market.”





Focused on building a global exchange catered to the underserved in the trading of securities, GAX aims to list projects on a global platform that have operations in various regions and give investors (traditional and retail) access to a diversified portfolio of assets.





“Hong Kong ranked first globally for IPOs in 2018 and raised over USD $36 billion, we expect it has a significant role to play in the development of global security tokens or digitized securities market.” said Samson (SAM) Lee, Co-founder of BMI-Coinstreet Digital (“BC Digital”), founder and CEO of Coinstreet Partners, “Blockchain fintech is a global play, with a combination of over 20 years of traditional capital market experience and market leadership position in blockchain eco-systems, we are excited to established strategic partnership with GAX. Together, we’re ready to offer a one-stop end-to-end solution to help world-wide enterprises to issue their STOs in a compliant way, and passporting to GAX for listing and trading in Mauritius.”





GAX will be regulated and fully compliant based out of Mauritius and is launching in 2019. GAX website is live for valid projects and companies to sign-up for the listing process. The public can pre-sign up for the whitelist to be the first to trade on the exchange. For more, visit www.gaxexchange.com.





