2 gay women say they were beaten by men on a London bus because they refused to kiss for their entertainment

caption Melania Geymonat (R) from Uruguay and American girlfriend Chris (L) after the assault on a London bus. source Sam Webb/Melania Geymonat

Two gay women say they were severely beaten by four men on a London bus after they refused to kiss for their perverse entertainment.

Melania Geymonat, 28, a Ryanair flight attendant, and her American partner, Chris, described being heckled by a gang on a double-decker bus at 02:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The gang made crude sexual gestures, Geymonat said, and when they refused to kiss the men punched them in the face and stole a phone and handbag from them.

London’s Met police described the incident as a “homophobic assault” and are appealing for witnesses.

caption Melania Geymonat. source Sam Webb/Melania Geymonat

She said the men then made crude sexual gestures and attacked them when they refused the instruction to kiss.

London’s Metropolitan Police police said in a press statement on Friday that the gang stole a phone and a bag as they fled the bus, an N31 bus in London’s West Hampstead neighborhood.

“They wanted us to kiss so they could watch us. I tried to defuse the situation as I’m not a confrontational person, telling them to please leave us alone as Chris wasn’t feeling well,” Geymonat said.

“The next thing I remember was Chris in the middle of them and they were beating her,” Geymonat told Webb.

caption The 28-year-old from Uruguay, pictured a few days after the attack. source Sam Webb/Melania Geymonat

“I didn’t think about it and went in. I was pulling her back and trying to defend her so they started beating me up.

“I don’t even know if I was knocked unconscious.”

“I felt blood, I was bleeding all over my clothes and all over the floor.”

“We went downstairs and the police were there.”

“It’s not something isolated, it’s common. We were seen as entertainment, that’s what makes me so angry.”