Taiwan just held the first gay weddings in all of Asia. But the country’s new law doesn’t apply to all same-sex couples.

caption Two newlywed men walk on a giant rainbow flag at a pro same-sex marriage party after registering their marriage in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2019. source Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Taiwan held its first same-sex weddings on Friday after a landmark ruling that legalized gay marriage.

The self-ruled island is the first country in Asia to have marriage equality.

But the new law only applies to people who are from Taiwan or another country that recognizes same-sex marriage.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

For the first time, same-sex couples celebrated their weddings in Taiwan on Friday, making the island nation the first in Asia to legalize gay marriage.

But the landmark change in the law still excludes people from countries without marriage equality.

Authorities expect about 300 same-sex couples to register on Friday, after LGBT advocates fought decades to get their marriages recognized by Taiwanese law, the Guardian reported.

Read more: Taiwan approves same-sex marriage in first for Asia

Marc Yuan and Shane Lin were the first couple to tie the knot during Friday’s historic ceremonies, the Guardian said. The couple had waited 12 years for their union to be legal.

“I still remember how I tried to hide the rainbow flag after I attended the first gay pride parade in Taipei over a decade ago,” Lin told the British newspaper.

“But today, I am able to openly tell the world through these cameras that I’m gay and I’m getting married. I felt really fortunate.”

caption Shane Lin (C) is comforted by his partner Marc Yuan (R) and a friend during a wedding ceremony. source SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images

A woman named Xue Chen got to marry her partner Antonia Chen a decade after planning their wedding.

“Even though the entire registration only takes three minutes, I can’t stop thinking about what we went through over the last decade, and how long it has been since Taiwan’s LGBTQ activists first started campaigning for marriage equality,” she told the Guardian.

LGBT rights activist Chi Chia-Wei, who spearheaded the campaign for the new law to get passed, oversaw the ceremonies wearing a red coat with rainbow-colored teddy bears sewn on.

caption Taiwanese LGBT rights activist Taiwan Chi Chia-wei. source SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images

But some same-sex couples were not allowed to take part in the wave of gay weddings on Friday.

M.P. Tang, a Singaporean woman living in Taiwan, told Quartz that her marriage is not recognized on the island because Singaporean same-sex couples cannot wed.

In Taiwan, civil matters like marriage and divorce follow the law of both parties’ nations. That means the union is only recognized if both people are either from Taiwan or another country that has marriage equality, like the US or most European countries.

“Everybody is celebrating and we can’t, and that’s disappointing,” she said.

Tang has already wed her partner in Australia, she told Quartz. But not having her marriage count in Taiwan has real-life costs.

The new law allows gay people to adopt their spouse’s biological children. If their marriage were recognized, she could have full legal rights over the baby she is raising with her partner.

Others have criticized the law for restricting this right to adoption to biological children only.

caption The first same-sex couples to get married in Taiwan. source SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images

Despite the subsections of the population to whom it does not apply, many Taiwanese people believe the country’s significant progress in LGBT rights should be celebrated.

Jennifer Lu, who attended Friday’s weddings, told the Guardian: “Today will still go down in history as the day when human rights and equality are upheld in Taiwan.”