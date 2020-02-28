A gay art teacher who was suspended for showing students a photo of her wife won a $100,000 settlement from the school

caption Texas art teacher Stacy Bailey was awarded a $100,000 settlement in a discrimination case. source Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Stacy Bailey had been an elementary school art teacher for 10 years when she was suspended from her job.

A parent had complained that Bailey showed a photo of her and her future wife to students, claiming she was “promoting the homosexual agenda.”

Bailey sued the district in federal court and reached a $100,000 settlement on Monday.

Under the settlement, the school must also include LGBTQ issues in its social-emotional training for staff.

A Texas art teacher who was placed on administrative leave after showing students a photo of her now-wife has been awarded a $100,000 settlement.

The Mansfield Independent School District in Texas, where she’s worked for more than a decade, will also make LGBTQ issues a part of social and emotional training offered to some staff.

“Stacy Bailey is a gay art teacher who spoke truth to power and has made the lives of LGBTQ students and teachers better and more equal,” the woman’s attorney, Jason C.N. Smith, said during a press conference Tuesday.

Bailey, a two-time Teacher of the Year, gave a presentation to her class in August 2017 and showed a photo of her and her then-fiancee dressed as characters from the movie “Finding Nemo.”

A parent complained to the school, saying that Bailey was “promoting the homosexual agenda” and she was placed on paid leave for eight months, The Dallas Morning News previously reported.

Bailey filed a federal lawsuit against the district in 2018. The settlement was reached Monday.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Bailey stood by her wife, Julie Vazquez, and talked proudly about her career.

“I stand here today as proof that you can be a great teacher, dedicated to students and also be gay. I became a teacher because the people who impacted my life the most were teachers,” she said. “One day, I showed a photo of my future wife to my class, much like my coworkers show photos of their engagements and families to their classes, and inexplicably I was suspended for eight months and no longer able to be the Ms. Bailey I had been every day for the last 10 years.”

The district, which is near Fort Worth, agreed to remove the eight-month forced leave from Bailey’s teaching record.

“All parties deny any wrongdoing or liability, but wish to resolve their disputes to avoid the time, expense, stress and other impacts of continuing litigation, which would interfere with the mission of educating the students of MISD,” Donald Williams, associate superintendent of communications and marketing for the district, said in a statement.

Smith called the settlement a “win-win” for Bailey and educators.

Bailey intends on donating $10,000 from the settlement to a nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ youth.

Smith will also donate $10,000 of his reduced fee to the Human Rights Campaign.

“The Judge’s decision, in this case, sends a message to school districts all across this country: The Constitution protects gay teachers from discrimination,” Smith said.