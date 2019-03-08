Gayle King fires back at the Fox News host who mistook her for Robin Roberts: ‘All black people do not look alike’

caption Gayle King on Thursday spoke with the “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert about her interview with R. Kelly and being mixed up with ABC’s Robin Roberts. source YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King has weighed in about being mixed up with ABC News’ Robin Roberts.

The Fox News host Jesse Watters confused the two black journalists on Wednesday, praising King for “redeeming herself” for an interview that Roberts had done.

Watters has apologized for the mistake.

King told the “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Thursday that she had reached out to Watters’ colleague Dana Perino and asked her to “let the rest of your colleagues know that all black people don’t look alike.”

Gayle King, the “CBS This Morning” host who recently earned praise for her composure during an emotional interview with R. Kelly, spoke out about the Fox News host who confused her with Robin Roberts, the anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Fox News’ Jesse Watters praised King on a Wednesday episode of “The Five” for “totally redeeming herself after the Smollett fiasco.”

But his cohost Dana Perino quickly stepped in to correct him, saying King had not conducted a recent, highly criticized interview with the actor Jussie Smollett; Roberts had.

“Oh, I knew that,” Watters responded before apologizing for the mistake.

Watters had been referring to Roberts’ interview with Smollett on February 12, just days before Smollett was arrested and charged with filing a false police report about an attack the Chicago police believe he staged.

Roberts was accused of being too sympathetic to Smollett during the interview and failing to challenge him on certain inconsistencies with his story.

Watters drew scorn for mixing up the two prominent black journalists, and on Thursday evening, the “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert asked King to weigh in on the situation.

“Oh my gosh, Stephen. I couldn’t believe this,” King said. “I just thought, OK. That’s all right, dude. That’s OK.'”

King said she emailed Perino to thank her for standing up for her on-air – and to request she convey a message to her colleagues at Fox News.

“I got her email and said: ‘Hi, i just wanted to thank you for letting your colleague know that it was a great compliment, but thank you for letting him know that we’re two different people. And could you let the rest of your colleagues know that all black people don’t look alike? Could you please just share that?'” King told Colbert.