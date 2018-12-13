Gayle King says if her best friend Oprah ran for president in 2020, she’d pick a ‘seasoned politician’ as a running mate

Gayle King would not be Oprah Winfrey‘s running mate if Winfrey were to run for president.

King said if Oprah were to consider running, she’d pick a “seasoned politician.” The “CBS This Morning” host qualified that she’s not confirming Winfrey’s plan to run.

Winfrey has continued to deny a 2020 presidential campaign.

Gayle King knows her best friend Oprah Winfrey wouldn’t choose her as a running mate if Winfrey were to run for president.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” a fan asked the 63-year-old journalist who Winfrey would pick as a partner if she were to run. King took a guess, but also ruled herself out and said, “Definitely not me.”

“She would pick a seasoned politician…if she did,” King said. “This is all hypothetical. This is all fantasy.”

Following an inspirational Time’s Up speech Winfrey gave during the 2018 Golden Globes in which she said, “A new day is on the horizon,” chatter began to take off on social media urging her to consider a presidential run in 2020.

In February 2018, Winfrey told People magazine that she started to pray when friends and fans began asking her if she’d run but she said she didn’t receive a sign telling her to pursue it.

“‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it,'” Oprah said. “And I haven’t gotten that.”

Later that same month, Oprah went on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and denied any chance at a political campaign.

“Where do I look into the camera?” she said. “I am definitely not running for president.”

Winfrey has continued to deny a future in politics, telling British Vogue in August that she couldn’t handle it.

“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bulls—, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey said. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

