An 8-month-old child’s death is one of the most devastating moments of the Gaza protests yet

caption Mourners carry the body of eight-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour, who died after inhaling tear gas during a protest against US embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border, during her funeral in Gaza City May 15, 2018. source Mohammed Salem/Reuters

An 8-month-old baby girl named Laila al-Ghandour was among the dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza this week amid ongoing protests of the new US embassy in Jerusalem.

Israeli troops have used tear gas and live fire against the demonstrators attempting to storm their border, killing at least 60 people so far, according to estimates on Tuesday morning. Thousands more have been wounded.

Despite the chaotic situation in Gaza this week, the White House has defended President Donald Trump’s decision to move the embassy, and on Monday celebrated its opening in Jerusalem.

An 8-month-old baby girl named Laila al-Ghandour was among the dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza this week amid ongoing protests of the new US embassy in Jerusalem.

The infant died after inhaling tear gas at one of the tented protest camps on Monday, the girl’s grandmother told Reuters.

“When we got back home, the baby stopped crying and I thought she was asleep. I took her to the children’s hospital and the doctor told me she was martyred (dead),” Heyam Omar said.

Hundreds of people reportedly marched for the baby’s funeral on Tuesday.

caption A relative mourns as she carries the body of eight-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour, who died after inhaling tear gas during a protest against US embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border, during her funeral in Gaza City May 15, 2018. source Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Israeli troops have used tear gas and live fire against demonstrators attempting to storm its border, killing at least 60 people so far, according to estimates on Tuesday morning. Thousands more have been wounded.

Several other children have reportedly been killed in addition to the 8-month-old baby.

Facing global criticism over the situation, Israel has maintained it’s defending its borders.

President Donald Trump announced the decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in late 2017. The move was broadly condemned at the time, including by America’s key European allies, due to fears it would spark violence.

Despite the chaotic situation in Gaza this week, the White House has defended Trump’s decision to move the embassy and on Monday celebrated its opening in Jerusalem. When asked who is responsible for the deaths in Gaza during a press conference on Monday, the White House pointed to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, claiming it has exploited the situation.

Some US politicians have rejected the White House’s position on this, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

On Monday, the former presidential candidate tweeted, “Over 50 killed in Gaza today and 2,000 wounded, on top of the 41 killed and more than 9,000 wounded over the past weeks. This is a staggering toll. Hamas violence does not justify Israel firing on unarmed protesters.” Sanders called for the US to play an “aggressive role” in bringing the crisis to an end.

Meanwhile, Trump has been almost dead silent on the situation thus far, tweeting nothing about the Palestinian deaths. On Monday, the president simply tweeted, “Big day for Israel. Congratulations!”