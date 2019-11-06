GBG appoints senior leaders in APAC to build on growth success

Three new hires align to the business’ strategic focus on increasing its footprint in APAC, whilst accelerating innovation of its Fraud and Compliance solution portfolio

SINGAPORE / LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 7 October 2019 – GBG (AIM:GBG), the global technology specialist in fraud, identity and location data intelligence, today announces the appointment of three senior leaders across APAC (Asia Pacific), to bolster the Group’s commitment to continue expanding its Location, Identity and Fraud business’ in the region.





GBG reported solid growth in APAC in its FY2019 Annual Results, with international (outside of the UK) revenues increasing from 34% to 45% of the Group’s total revenue.





In October 2018, GBG acquired VIX Verify, an Australian-based leader in identity verification and location intelligence. This technology and data complemented and strengthened GBG’s existing fraud offerings and capabilities, and extended its reach further across APAC.





The new senior hires will build further growth momentum, and lead penetration into key markets including Malaysia, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.





Chee Leong joins as Chief Technology Officer, APAC, to drive GBG’s technology strategy, whilst increasing efficiencies within the business, to ensure it can continue to innovate through technology for its growing, global customer base. With over 25 years of experience in technology, leading high performing engineering organisations, Chee has most recently held senior leadership positions at Experian and Carousell.

Carol Chris joins as Regional General Manager, Australia, in a newly created role, responsible for leading and consolidating all business operations in ANZ. Primarily based in Sydney, Carol will focus on ANZ market development for GBG’s suite of solutions. An experienced leader with over 20 years’ experience in B2B businesses, Carol joins from Equifax, where she was Executive General Manager.

Dayna Leng joins as Head of Marketing, APAC, to lead the strategic delivery of GBG’s marketing priorities, aligning sales and marketing strategies with business objectives to generate the next level growth. Based in Singapore, Dayna is an experienced leader, having spent the last 20 years in the international B2B technology industry, including senior roles at NetSuite Oracle and Criteo.

June Lee, Executive Managing Director, APAC at GBG says: “I’m delighted to welcome Chee, Carol and Dayna to our growing APAC team. All three bring a wealth of experience that will be instrumental in expanding and supporting GBG’s growth, whilst leading and developing our talented teams.





As we grow, we need to continue to innovate and understand what drives success for our customers. We have maintained strong growth in the region already, particularly in Malaysia, Indonesia and China.





Our new hires will ensure we continue to understand the market and our customers, strengthen operations, and support our 19,000 global customers to capitalise on the significant market opportunities ahead.”





GBG has team members across 9 locations in APAC, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Jakarta.





About GBG:

Through our fundamental belief that the digital economy relies on everyone having access to data they can trust, GBG enables companies and governments to fight fraud and cybercrime, to improve the customer experience and help to protect the more vulnerable people in our society.





Headquartered in the UK and with people in 18 countries, GBG has some of the world’s biggest organisations as its customers, from established brands like HSBC, Zurich Insurance, LEGO and Lufthansa, to disruptive newcomers such as Plus500.





Find out more about how we use identity data intelligently at www.gbgplc.com, following us on Twitter @gbgplc and visiting our newsroom: www.gbgplc.com/newsroom