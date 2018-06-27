GE is on pace for its best 2-day run in over 3 years

By
Jacob Sonenshine, Business Insider US
-
General Electric Chief Executive Officer John Flannery presents the company's new strategy and financial targets to investors at a meeting in New York.

caption
General Electric Chief Executive Officer John Flannery presents the company’s new strategy and financial targets to investors at a meeting in New York.
source
Reuters/Alwyn Scott

General Electric is on track for its best two days of gains in over three years.

Shares have rallied 11.8% since Monday’s close, and are looking at their best two-day advance since April 2015. That’s when they gained 14% following news GE was selling the bulk of its finance unit and returning up to $90 billion to investors.

The recent two-day gain coincides with GE’s first two days of not being listed on the Dow Jones industrial average in 111 years. It also comes on the heels of GE’s announcement of a massive corporate reorganization.

On Tuesday, GE said it plans on spinning off its healthcare unit and that it had divested its stake in oil services company Baker Hughes. GE also agreed to sell its distributed power business to Private Equity firm Advent for $3.25 billion.

GE shares is down 18.25% this year.

Screen Shot 2018 06 27 at 11.31.21 AM

source
Markets Insider