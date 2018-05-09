GE14 candidates’ mobile phones and online platforms hit by apparent mass hacking attack on polling day

Mobile phones belonging to the affected candidates were hacked and spammed by calls originating from the US and UK. Reuters

Candidates from multiple political parties claim to have become victims of a major cyber attack on polling day (May 9) after their handphones were reportedly hacked and spammed by calls that seemed to originate from sources outside of Malaysia.

“BN leaders’ handphones have been under technical attack [sic] since morning,” said BN strategic communications director Datuk Seri Rahman Dahlan in a Twitter post which included a video of his phone receiving a call from Maryland, in the United States.

“Calls from overseas keep coming in every few seconds! To prevent us from communicating with our machinery. This is dirty trick!”

BN leaders’ handphones have been under technical attack since morning. Calls from overseas keep coming in every few seconds! To prevent us from communicating with our machinery. This is dirty trick! pic.twitter.com/SU871PmF5G — Abdul Rahman Dahlan (@mpkotabelud) May 9, 2018

“My phone seems to be under some sort of spam attack this morning. Strange,” Barisan Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted, with a screenshot of dubious calls he received from the US and UK.

My phone seems to be under some sort of spam attack this morning. Strange. pic.twitter.com/GVfZgmALCl — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) May 9, 2018

In a Facebook post which also included screenshots, Gerakan secretary-general and Simpang Renggam candidate Liang Teck Meng said: “I have been receiving disturbing missed calls from USA and Europe to my handphone since morning 9am till now, non stop and it is still going on.”

“Sorry to friends who couldn’t reach me and please call my PA Mr Beh for any urgency [sic],” Liang added.

Online platforms such as email and social media accounts belonging to some candidates were also affected by the apparent mass attack.

According to Malaysiakini, People’s Justice Party (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali said his mobile phone, emails and Facebook were hacked since 6am on polling day.

“My email has also been inundated with phishing emails, probably to get information on my password to gain access to my Facebook or other social media accounts,” said Lembah Pantai PKR candidate Fahmi Fadhil in a report by The Star.

Fahmi also said that his phone was “flooded” with calls from unidentified numbers from the US since 7am, making it impossible for him to receive genuine calls.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the “cyber warfare” was part of an attempt at hindering communicating between party members.

Lim advised the public and party members to practise caution, citing the example of his personal assistant Tan Khong Chong who received a fake message supposedly from Lim, claiming that he had changed his mobile phone number.

“Since yesterday my phone has been hacked…all contacts hilang (lost),” the message read.

BN chairman Najib Abdul Razak has since condemned and slammed the hacking attack, calling for a crackdown on the hackers.

“I sternly criticise the overseas phone call scams received by BN leaders. The handphones that [sic] under attack cannot function as usual. Besides that, many BN portals cannot be accessed,” he said in a tweet.