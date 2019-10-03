Court dismisses lawsuit accusing the CEO behind the blockbuster ‘Borderlands’ video games of lewd behavior and mismanagement of funds

caption Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A lawsuit accusing Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford of withholding a $12 million bonus from employees and engaging in lewd behavior has been dismissed by a Dallas County court.

The allegations came from a countersuit filed by Gearbox’s former general counsel, Wade Callender, earlier this year. Gearbox had sued Callender first, accusing him of misusing company funds for personal expenses.

The dismissal statement said evidence exonerated Pitchford of all allegations against him.

Pitchford and Callender were childhood friends but their friendship deteriorated over the last two years. The dismissal statement said both sides of the case had corrected their misunderstandings, and apologies were exchanged.

A lawsuit accusing Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford of taking an improper $12 million bonus and participating in lewd personal behavior was dismissed by a Dallas County court on October 2. Gearbox is responsible for one of this year’s biggest video game releases, “Borderlands 3.”

Wade Callender, Gearbox’s former general counsel, made the allegations against Pitchford in a countersuit filed in January 2019. Gearbox initially filed a lawsuit accusing Callender of misusing company funds in November 2018.

Callender and Pitchford were long-time friends for over 40 years, but the friendship fell apart over the last two years, according to the lawsuit. Callender joined Gearbox in 2010 and served as general counsel and vice president of legal affairs until August 2018.

The dismissal statement released on October 2 said that evidence in the case exonerated Pitchford of the allegations against him, and that misunderstandings between both sides had been resolved. The dismissal includes a confidentiality agreement and both sides have declined to issue a further statement on the case.

In his countersuit, Callender had claimed that Pitchford pocketed a $12 million bonus from publisher Take-Two Interactive that was intended to fund development of Gearbox’s blockbuster game “Borderlands 2,” which was released in 2012.

The suit also claimed that Pitchford had hosted parties at his home where adult men exposed themselves to minors, and alleged Pitchford left a USB drive with confidential company materials and pornographic material with a young model at a Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament restaurant.

In an interview “The Piff Pod,” Pitchford said he did leave a drive, and identified the model by her online handle “Only 18.” Pitchford and his wife also made a regular habit of hosting a private “Peacock Theater” in their home, featuring magicians and variety acts, though the content is not described as sexually explicit.

The full dismissal statement can be read below:

“Upon review of all the evidence in the case, it was of the opinion of counsel that the evidence exonerated Randy Pitchford from the allegations against him; all misunderstandings between the parties have been corrected, and apologies were exchanged. Because the parties are mutually bound by confidentiality, no additional statements will be forthcoming.”