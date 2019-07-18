You can get an early taste of one the most-anticipated new Xbox exclusives of the year this month – here’s how to sign up

caption “Gears 5” is the latest entry in Xbox’s exclusive “Gears of War” franchise. source “Gears of War 5″/Microsoft

“Gears 5” will be released on September 10, but the upcoming technical test will offer an early preview of the game’s competitive multiplayer modes.

The “Gears 5” technical test will be split into two sessions; the first will run from July 19 to July 22, while the second will run from July 26 to July 29.

The test will be available on Xbox One and Windows 10 for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers and players who pre-ordered “Gears 5.” Xbox One users will also need an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

To sign-up, just search for “Gears 5” in the Windows store and begin the download.

“Gears 5,” the latest in the “Gears of War” franchise, is just a few months away. Soon, Microsoft is giving players a chance to test the game’s online multiplayer modes during the next two weekends.

The “Gears 5” technical test will be available on Xbox One and Windows 10, and will consist of two sessions. The first session will start on July 19 at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT and run until July 22, while the second test will run from July 26 at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT until July 29 at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT.

The technical test will be available to players who pre-ordered “Gears 5” and all Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Xbox Game Pass costs $10 per month on Xbox One and $5 per month on PC – and subscribers will also be able to play the full version of “Gears 5” when it’s released in September 10.

caption Arcade mode will pit special characters against each other. source “Gears 5″/Microsoft

The technical test will include three multiplayer modes and two playable maps. Arcade mode will offer a variation on the classic “Gears” versus mode, adding “hero” characters with special abilities and weapon upgrades. In Escalation mode, teams will compete to capture three different area on the map, earning points for every second they control the area. The third mode is King of the Hill, which will have teams fight over a single point on the map.

Along with multiplayer gameplay, the “Gears 5” technical test will include a Bootcamp mode where you can practice and learn the game’s mechanics, and a Tour of Duty, a new feature that gives players challenges to complete in their online matches.

caption These are the requirements for playing ‘Gears 5’ on PC. source “Gears 5″/Microsoft

“Gears 5” technical test will occupy 15GB of hard drive space on both Xbox One and Windows 10. The development team recommends that PC players install the Windows 10 May 2019 update before playing.

The complete version of “Gears 5” is due out on September 10 and will add a multiplayer story campaign, a horde mode with endless waves of monsters, and a cooperative escape mode.