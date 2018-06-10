Microsoft just announced ‘Gears 5,’ the newest game in its smash hit ‘Gears of War’ franchise

source Microsoft

Microsoft announced the next major entry in the “Gears of War” franchise on Sunday afternoon.

The game is called “Gears 5,” and it continues the story from 2016’s smash hit “Gears of War 4.”

“Gears 5” is exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox One and Windows 10 platforms.

Are you ready to chainsaw some more Locust? With the newly announced “Gears 5,” Microsoft’s betting that the answer is a resounding yes.

The next entry in the gruff and grisly “Gears of War” third-person shooter series was announced by Microsoft on Sunday during the company’s annual E3 media briefing. A new character is at the forefront, introduced during a short trailer shown in Los Angeles – her name is Kait, who previously debuted as a supporting “Gears” characters.

Like previous games in the series, “Gears 5” features third-person shooting with a focus on movement and cover.

The game’s trailer promises a return to “where it all began” in “Gears 5.” Perhaps the planet from the first game? We’ll see! Microsoft offered the following description:

“In ‘Gears 5’ as Kait, journey across the biggest, most beautiful ‘Gears’ world ever created. Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op and experience every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. Coming in 2019.”

Check it out in action right here:

More than just one new “Gears of War” game was announced during Microsoft’s briefing.

The company also revealed “Gears Pop” and “Gears Tactics,” two entirely new games in the “Gears of War” franchise. “Pop” is heading to mobile phones, and is seemingly aimed at younger audiences with its more playful vibe and Funco Pop branding. “Tactics” is a PC game, and features tactical, turn-based combat along the lines of “XCOM” and other PC classics.

Like “Gears 5,” “Gears Pop” is planned for 2019 – it’s not clear when “Tactics” is scheduled to launch. Check out “Gears Pop” right here: