Gelam Gallery Alive Returns for a 2nd Edition in January 2020

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 January 2020 – Gelam Gallery Alive is back again for a 2nd edition in early January 2020 in conjunction with the Singapore Art Week.









Gelam Gallery Alive is a vibrant pop-up arts and craft market in a unique setting at the Gelam Gallery @ Muscat Street – Singapore’s first ever outdoor art gallery. Visitors can visit this unique art gallery to check out the wall murals, shop for artisanal handicrafts or check out workshops like soap-making, crochet dolls, bag painting or visit the shadow cutter, haiku composer, caricature artist and more!

Plan a long visit to catch surprise performances like bubble shows, juggling and mime acts, dancers, singers, violinist and more!

To top it all, catch artists at work when they perform the dustbin makeover challenge! You will get to vote for your favorite painted bin and the 3 top artists will win cash prizes.

10-11 January and 17-18 January 2020

Venue: Gelam Gallery @ Muscat Street

The opening hours on Fridays are 5pm-11pm and Saturdays are 4pm-10pm

Entrance is free.





Gelam Gallery Alive is organized by Colorinc Pte Ltd and supported by Singapore Tourism Board and Singtel Dash.

An all-in-one mobile wallet, Singtel Dash enables you to make safe and easy payments wherever you go — be it in-store or online, locally or globally. Download Dash from Apple App Store or Google Play Store to shop, dine, commute and send money with your mobile phone.

For more information on Dash, please visit www.dash.com.sg

Visitor Information:

The entrance to the Gelam Gallery is located at the two Muscat Street, perpendicular to Baghdad Street, Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.theadmin.sg/gelam-gallery-alive



